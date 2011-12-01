Financial Times
CENTRAL BANKS' MOVE LIFTS MARKETS
Central bank action around the world to avert a liquidity
crisis cheered financial markets on Wednesday but highlighted
the depth of international concern about possible economic
turmoil in Europe.
GROWTH FEARS PUSH CHINA TO EASE MONETARY POLICY
Beijing has kicked off a new round of monetary loosening
after more than two years of progressively tighter policies by
cutting the proportion of deposits that banks must hold in
reserve with the central bank.
BRITONS' 2015 INCOME WILL BE WORSE THAN 2002
Britons will be worse off in 2015 than they were in 2002 as
the nation experiences a severe squeeze on living standards, the
Institute for Fiscal Studies said on Wednesday.
U.S. FACES PENSION BILL FOR AMR RESTRUCTURE
U.S. companies or taxpayers could pay for American Airlines'
bankruptcy if the carrier drops its pension plans as part of its
restructuring efforts, according to U.S. pension insurers.
BUFFETT MAKES HEADLINES AS HE BUYS LOCAL PAPER
Berkshire Hathaway will buy the local newspaper
read by Warren Buffett, boss of the cowboy boots-to-cargo train
conglomerate, despite his view that the press faces a future of
dwindling profits.
STARBUCKS SHOWS GROUNDS FOR OPTIMISM
Starbucks is betting coffee is an indulgence
austerity-era Britons won't forgo as it plans to open 300 new UK
outlets over the next five years and hire 5,000 more people.
BANK OF SPAIN POISED TO DECIDE ON CAM'S FATE
The Bank of Spain and state-backed rescue fund Frob are set
to decide as early as Friday whether to offload the Caja de
Ahorros del Mediterráneo (Cam) to Banco de Sabadell.
LENDERS MOVE IN ON BATTERSEA POWER STATION
Lenders to Battersea Power Station have moved to take
control of the building, drawing an end to months of speculation
about the latest plans for the derelict London landmark.
CAIRN FAILS IN SEARCH OFF GREENLAND
A $600m exploration campaign by Cairn Energy to find
oil and gas in the waters off Greenland this summer has ended in
failure.
MOUCHEL FALLS FURTHER INTO RED
The crisis at Mouchel was laid bare on Wednesday
when the outsourcing and engineering company fell further into
the red, sending its share price down by more than 30 percent.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin)