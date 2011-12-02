PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 1
Feb 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Financial Times
DRAGHI HINTS AT ECB EURO ZONE AID PLAN
A rescue plan for the euro zone is shaping up after European Central Bank head Mario Draghi hinted a "fiscal compact" could lead to a more aggressive response by the ECB to the debt crisis.
here#axzz1ew4sEax0
BOE'S KING WARNS OF "SPIRAL" INTO SYSTEMIC CRISIS
Euro zone woes have created "an exceptionally threatening environment" as falling government bond prices, eroding confidence and asset fire sales threaten to "spiral" into a systemic financial crisis, Bank of England governor Mervyn King said.
here#axzz1ew4sEax0
STRIKE ACTION GETS RETAIL TILLS RINGING
This week's strike proved a boon for Britain's high streets, with official figures recording a 38 percent increase in shopper numbers on Wednesday as public sector employees hit the stores.
here#axzz1ew4sEax0
MF GLOBAL ACCESSED CLIENT FUNDS FOR WEEKS
MF Global had been dipping into client funds for weeks before its failure, rather than just in its final days as previously reported, say U.S. authorities investigating its collapse.
here#axzz1ew4sEax0
THOMAS COOK ACCUSES TUI OF UNFAIR JIBE IN ONLINE ADVERT
Thomas Cook has filed a complaint about an online advertisement published by Tui Travel, accusing its rival of drawing consumers' attention unfairly to its financial problems.
here#axzz1ew4sEax0
U.S. FEARS INDIRECT EFFECTS OF EURO ZONE CRISIS
U.S. policymakers see few signs of liquidity stress from Europe spreading across the Atlantic so far but still fear indirect channels by which the euro zone could drag the world's largest economy down.
here#axzz1ew4sEax0
GLOBAL OUTPUT PICTURE WORSENS
Last month factories in the United States churned out goods at a decent pace while those in Asia, particularly China, and Europe grappled with deteriorating conditions.
here#axzz1ew4sEax0
UBS AXES CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO REAPPOINT "TRUSTED" INSIDER
The chief risk officer of UBS has been abruptly replaced at the Swiss bank less than fortnight after Sergio Ermotti was confirmed as chief executive.
here#axzz1ew4sEax0
BERLIN FEARS GROW OVER T-MOBILE'S U.S.DISPOSAL
The German government, Deutsche Telekom's largest shareholder, is increasingly worried that the company's sale of its U.S. mobile phone unit, T-Mobile USA, to rival AT&T will founder on U.S. antitrust concerns.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin)
Feb 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FLORENCE/LONDON, Jan 30 Nigeria's Trans Forcados Pipeline which has been shut for most of the last year could reopen "towards the end of the second quarter", Seplat Chief Executive Austin Avuru said.
FLORENCE/LONDON, Jan 30 Nigeria's Trans Forcados Pipeline which has been shut for the bulk of the past year could reopen "towards the end of the second quarter", Seplat Chief Executive Austin Avuru told Reuters on Monday.