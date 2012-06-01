June 1 OSBORNE SUES TO DETER EU OVERREACHING
British finance minister George Osborne is suing the
European Union, contending proposed rules that would limit or
ban the short-selling of financial products are an overreach for
the EU. here#axzz1wT5RrIBY
GULF MERCHANT BANK TO MAKE BID FOR PLUS EXCHANGE
Dubai-based Gulf Merchant Bank has entered a bid for Plus
Stock Exchange, the junior London financial market, which might
scuttle its planned sale to interdealer broker ICAP. here#axzz1wT5RrIBY
WORLD BANK PRESIDENT CALLS FOR EUROPE LEADERS TO READY BIG
STEPS
World Bank President Robert Zoellick writes that European
leaders must be ready to step in to recapitalise banks and
provide funding to countries like Spain in the event of a Greek
exit from the euro zone. here#axzz1wT5RrIBY
ITALY'S OFFSHORE OIL SITES SET TO RESUME
Offshore oil and gas developments in Italy are expected to
be given the green light on Friday to resume, reversing
legislation that banned future exploration and production. here#axzz1wT5RrIBY
SPAIN FEARS RISE AFTER 100 BILLION EURO CASH FLIGHT
Almost 100 billion euros in capital has left Spain in the
first three months of the year. The head of the European Central
Bank criticized the country over its handling of troubled lender
Bankia. here
(Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati)