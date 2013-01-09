Headlines

TELECOMS LOOK AT PAN-EUROPE NETWORK

SCHRODERS DITCHES PWC AS AUDITOR

TOP EXECUTIVES WARN CAMERON ON EU

TORIES TURN HEAT ON BETTER-OFF PENSIONERS

HSBC'S PING AN STAKE SALE IN DOUBT

AIG WEIGHS ACTION AGAINST U.S. GOVERNMENT

STRATEGIC SHAKE-UP AT MAN GROUP

FORTRESS MOVES INTO CHINESE BAD DEBTS

Overview TELECOMS LOOK AT PAN-EUROPE NETWORK Europe's top telecoms executives are discussing setting up a pan-European infrastructure network to unite the region's fragmented national markets. ()

SCHRODERS DITCHES PWC AS AUDITOR Schroders Plc is dropping PWC as its auditor in favour of rival KPMG after more than 50 years. ()

TOP EXECUTIVES WARN CAMERON ON EU UK business leaders have warned Prime Minister David Cameron that he risks damaging the economy by taking Britain out of the European Union if he seeks renegotiation of membership. ()

TORIES TURN HEAT ON BETTER-OFF PENSIONERS Britain's wealthy pensioners will no longer be protected from austerity measures after the next election as politicians prepare to end their commitment to protect universal benefits. ()

HSBC'S PING AN STAKE SALE IN DOUBT HSBC's $9.4 billion sale of its stake in China's Ping An Insurance has been left in jeopardy after Thai buyer CP Group lost funding for some of the 15.6 percent shareholding. ()

AIG WEIGHS ACTION AGAINST US GOVERNMENT U.S. insurer AIG, which received the largest of all the government bailouts during the financial crisis, may sue the US government over the terms of the deal. ()

STRATEGIC SHAKE-UP AT MAN GROUP Hedge fund Man Group Plc said on Tuesday it would be making changes at its GLG unit, the London-based hedge fund it bought in 2010. ()

FORTRESS MOVES INTO CHINESE BAD DEBTS Fortress Investment Group Llc is buying a servicer of bad debts and distressed assets in China. ()