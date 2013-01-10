Financial Times
Headlines
MORGAN STANLEY TO AXE 1,600 JOBSVOW TO KEEP HOVIS 100 PCT BRITISH WASHED AWAY BY RECORD RAINFALL
US WARNS BRITAIN AGAINST LEAVING EU
UBS' ORCEL ADMITS BANKS MUST CHANGE
TESCO SET TO UNVEIL SENIOR APPOINTMENTS
M&S TAKES PLACE AMONG BIGGEST HIGH STREET LOSERS OVER CHRISTMAS
JESSOPS ENTERS ADMINISTRATION
Overview
MORGAN STANLEY TO AXE 1,600 JOBS
Morgan Stanley is to cut 1,600 jobs in its institutional
services business, the latest example of a Wall Street
investment bank axing staff to reduce expenses.
VOW TO KEEP HOVIS 100 PCT BRITISH WASHED AWAY BY RECORD RAINFALL
Premier Foods's bread division Hovis is to abandon its
pledge to use only British wheat in its loaves following
rain-blighted harvests.
US WARNS BRITAIN AGAINST LEAVING EU
The Obama administration publicly signalled its growing concern
about a possible UK exit from the European Union on Wednesday.
UBS' ORCEL ADMITS BANKS MUST CHANGE
Bankers have become too arrogant and the industry must change,
the chief executive of the UBS's investment banking
arm told UK lawmakers.
TESCO SET TO UNVEIL SENIOR APPOINTMENTS
Tesco is set to announce a management shake-up on
Thursday in which the grocer will make two senior appointments
to bolster its top team.
M&S TAKES PLACE AMONG BIGGEST HIGH STREET LOSERS OVER CHRISTMAS
Marks & Spencer confirmed its position as one of the
biggest losers over Christmas with worse than expected trading
figures.
JESSOPS ENTERS ADMINISTRATION
Jessops, the camera retailer, fell into
administration on Thursday to become the first high street
casualty of 2013.