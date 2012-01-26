EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 24)
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Financial Times
EINHORN AND GREENLIGHT FINED BY UK FINANCIAL REGULATOR
David Einhorn, one of the world's highest profile hedge fund managers, and his firm, Greenlight Capital, have been fined 7.2 million pounds ($11.22 million) by UK regulators for trading before a 2009 equity fundraising by Punch Taverns. link.reuters.com/pyd36s
EX-LLOYDS CHIEF JOINS UK ADVISORY FIRM
Eric Daniels, former chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group and one of the most high-profile figures in the financial crisis, is joining a little-known advisory firm. link.reuters.com/faf36s
IRAN THREATENS TO ACT FIRST ON EU EMBARGO
Iran has threatened to pre-empt a European embargo on its oil by halting its exports to the region immediately, a move that could hit economically weak southern European countries. link.reuters.com/def36s
NORWEGIAN CARRIER PLACES HUGE ORDER IN RECOVERY BET
Norwegian Air Shuttle plans to buy 222 new aircraft worth $21.1 billion from Boeing and Airbus in a move that heralds its ambition to become one of Europe's leading low-cost airlines. link.reuters.com/mef36s
PEACOCKS STORES INTEREST DISCOUNTERS AND SUPERMARKETS
Discount retailers and supermarkets are eyeing Peacocks' 563-store portfolio in case administrators fail to find a buyer for all or part of the distressed value fashion chain. link.reuters.com/nef36s
CONOCO TO CUT U.S. GAS OUTPUT
ConocoPhillips, the third-largest U.S. oil and gas group by market capitalisation, has said it plans to cut its North American gas production this year as it shifts to more profitable oil reserves, becoming the latest group to announce output reductions after gas prices fell to a 10-year low. link.reuters.com/pef36s
SAP BULLISH AS IT BRUSHES OFF SLOWDOWN
SAP has shrugged off Europe's economic slowdown as the world's biggest business software maker by sales indicated it may raise its 2015 sales goal after achieving record annual profits and setting double-digit growth targets for this year. link.reuters.com/qef36s
UK'S CAMERON BACKED ON EU COURT OVERHAUL
David Cameron's calls for an overhaul of the European Court of Human Rights to reduce its judges' interference with the decisions of national governments have received firm backing from the head of the Council of Europe. link.reuters.com/ref36s
($1 = 0.6416 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 24 Canada's MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd, a provider of satellite data used for surveillance and communications, said it would buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40 billion) to strengthen its position in the satellite imagery market.
Feb 24 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):