CANADA'S SUNSHINE OILSANDS HEADS FOR HK IPO

Sunshine Oilsands, a Canadian tar sands company backed by Chinese state-owned enterprises, has shunned Toronto and will next month launch an initial public offering in Hong Kong that could raise as much as $600 million. link.reuters.com/tyt36s

RBS REJECTED CHINESE OFFER FOR AVIATION UNIT

Royal Bank of Scotland rejected a higher offer from a Chinese bank for its aviation arm over concerns about the ability of the state-owned institution to successfully close on the deal, people familiar with the transaction said. link.reuters.com/vyt36s

RBS SCRAMBLES TO REVISE BONUS SYSTEM

Royal Bank of Scotland is scrambling to overhaul its pay systems to head off a repeat of its executive pay fiasco, which saw Stephen Hester, chief executive, forced to give up a 1 million pound bonus after 10 days of political and media criticism. link.reuters.com/wyt36s

EUROPEAN BANKS MAY REQUEST MORE FUNDS FROM ECB

European banks are preparing to tap the European Central Bank's emergency funding scheme for up to twice as much as the ECB supplied in its debut 489 billion euros ($641.28 billion)auction last month, providing further evidence of the sector's liquidity squeeze. link.reuters.com/xyt36s

RUSSIA'S PUTIN STANDS BY STATE CAPITALISM

Vladimir Putin has set out an economic vision for Russia based on state capitalism and strong, paternalistic government as he seeks to return to the presidency in the face of unprecedented protests against his rule. link.reuters.com/zyt36s

AVIVA INVESTORS TO CUT STAFF IN FOCUS SHIFT

Aviva Investors is to shed more than a 10th of its workforce as the asset management arm of the UK insurer moves away from active equity management to focus instead on "core" areas such as fixed income. link.reuters.com/bav36s

BOE'S TUCKER SAYS BANKS MUST RECLAIM PROPER ROLE

Banks must reclaim their "rightful place" in a market economy and be subject to progressive regulations that keep up with changes in the industry, Bank of England Deputy Governor Paul Tucker wrote in the Financial Times on Tuesday. link.reuters.com/cav36s

MARINE INSURANCE MARKET SET FOR SHAKE-UP

The marine insurance market is heading for a shake-up in the wake of the Costa Concordia disaster as underwriters reconsider whether they want to provide cover for ever-larger vessels, according to industry executives. link.reuters.com/dav36

