Financial Times
CANADA'S SUNSHINE OILSANDS HEADS FOR HK IPO
Sunshine Oilsands, a Canadian tar sands company backed by
Chinese state-owned enterprises, has shunned Toronto and will
next month launch an initial public offering in Hong Kong that
could raise as much as $600 million. link.reuters.com/tyt36s
RBS REJECTED CHINESE OFFER FOR AVIATION UNIT
Royal Bank of Scotland rejected a higher offer from
a Chinese bank for its aviation arm over concerns about the
ability of the state-owned institution to successfully close on
the deal, people familiar with the transaction said. link.reuters.com/vyt36s
RBS SCRAMBLES TO REVISE BONUS SYSTEM
Royal Bank of Scotland is scrambling to overhaul its
pay systems to head off a repeat of its executive pay fiasco,
which saw Stephen Hester, chief executive, forced to give up a 1
million pound bonus after 10 days of political and media
criticism. link.reuters.com/wyt36s
EUROPEAN BANKS MAY REQUEST MORE FUNDS FROM ECB
European banks are preparing to tap the European Central
Bank's emergency funding scheme for up to twice as much as the
ECB supplied in its debut 489 billion euros ($641.28
billion)auction last month, providing further evidence of the
sector's liquidity squeeze. link.reuters.com/xyt36s
RUSSIA'S PUTIN STANDS BY STATE CAPITALISM
Vladimir Putin has set out an economic vision for Russia
based on state capitalism and strong, paternalistic government
as he seeks to return to the presidency in the face of
unprecedented protests against his rule. link.reuters.com/zyt36s
AVIVA INVESTORS TO CUT STAFF IN FOCUS SHIFT
Aviva Investors is to shed more than a 10th of its
workforce as the asset management arm of the UK insurer moves
away from active equity management to focus instead on "core"
areas such as fixed income. link.reuters.com/bav36s
BOE'S TUCKER SAYS BANKS MUST RECLAIM PROPER ROLE
Banks must reclaim their "rightful place" in a market
economy and be subject to progressive regulations that keep up
with changes in the industry, Bank of England Deputy Governor
Paul Tucker wrote in the Financial Times on Tuesday. link.reuters.com/cav36s
MARINE INSURANCE MARKET SET FOR SHAKE-UP
The marine insurance market is heading for a shake-up in the
wake of the Costa Concordia disaster as underwriters reconsider
whether they want to provide cover for ever-larger vessels,
according to industry executives. link.reuters.com/dav36
($1 = 0.7625 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)