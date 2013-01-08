Financial Times

Overview US BANKS TO PAY OUT $20 BLN OVER HOME LOANS US banks have agreed to pay out more than $20 billion in two settlements to resolve claims arising from the mortgage crisis.

WEB SAVES RETAILERS FROM A WET CHRISTMAS Online shopping saved retailers from a disastrous Christmas after the wet weather drove shoppers indoors over the festive period.

SLOWER PACE URGED ON RAIL FRANCHISES A government review will urge ministers to restrain the pace at which new rail franchises are agreed to prevent a repeat of the West Coast Mainline debacle.

ROTHSCHILD WINS SUPPORT OVER BUMI CLASH Financier Nat Rothschild has won support from an influential fund manager at Schroders for his bid to replace the board of coal miner Bumi

FEDEX REBUFFS UPS OVER TNT EXPRESS ASSETS FedEx has rebuffed informal approaches from rival United Parcel Service to buy a package of TNT Express assets.

ANGLO AMERICAN TO NAME CUTIFANI AS CHIEF Anglo American is this week set to name Mark Cutifani, chief executive of gold miner AngloGold Ashanti, as its new chief executive.

CO-OP LIFE SALE HANGS ON FSA MEETING UK regulators will meet this month to discuss whether to lift a hurdle to Royal London bid to acquire the life assurance operation of the Co-operative Group.