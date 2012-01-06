Financial Times
ECB'S ORPHANIDES CALLS FOR REVERSAL IN GREEK PSI
Eurozone leaders should act to restore confidence in
Europe's monetary union by abandoning plans to involve private
investors in slashing Greece's massive debts, a senior member of
the European Central Bank's governing council has urged.here#axzz1iQMnqaBF
SHELL TO CLOSE UK FINAL PENSION SCHEME
Shell is closing its UK final salary pension scheme
to new workers from next year, bringing down the curtain on the
last such retirement scheme offered by a FTSE 100 company.
PWC HIT WITH RECORD FINE FOR UK AUDIT FAILURES
The UK arm of PwC, the auditor, has been fined 1.4
million pounds and severely reprimanded for its failure to
discover that billions of dollars of client money had not been
ringfenced properly at JPMorgan Chase, the U.S. bank.
CREDIT SUISSE TO ADVISE DUTCH ON URENCO
The Dutch government has appointed Credit Suisse
to advise on a potential disposal of its stake in Urenco,
pushing forward a possible sale of the nuclear fuel manufacturer
valued at more than 3 billion euros ($4 billion), according to
people familiar with the situation.
UK'S CABLE AIMS TO CURB TOP PAY IN "OLD BOY" CLUB
British business secretary Vince Cable wants to end the
practice of senior business figures setting each others' pay in
an effort to stamp out "crony capitalism".
HSBC LOOKING TO SELL KOREAN BRANCHES
HSBC is in the final stages of talks to sell its
retail banking unit in South Korea to KDB Financial Group as the
UK lender retreats from unprofitable operations as part of a
global overhaul.
SEOUL AND TOKYO SEEK TO EASE IRAN OIL TIES
Japan and South Korea are seeking new suppliers of crude oil
to lessen their dependence on Iran, in response to U.S. pressure
to stop buying from the country.
UK AND FRANCE SET TO CLASH OVER TOBIN TAX
Britain and France are set for another major European clash,
as Paris attempts to frame a new eurozone financial transaction
tax in a way that is likely to have a significant impact on the
UK's financial services district in London.
TYCO EXTENDS EVERSHEDS LEGAL CONTRACT
Eversheds, the London-based law firm, has won a contract to
deliver all legal work for Tyco International, the
manufacturing group, for a fixed fee in more than 70 countries,
in a renewal of an innovative agreement first forged over five
years ago.
