BASEL REJECTS PLEA FOR DELAY TO LIQUIDITY BUFFERS

Banks will be required to hold emergency stocks of easy-to-sell assets starting in 2015 but will be permitted to dip into these liquidity buffers during times of stress, said global regulators meeting in Basel, Switzerland.

UK'S CAMERON VOWS TO CRACKDOWN ON EXECUTIVE PAY

British Prime Minister David Cameron has vowed to crack down on the "market failure" that has led to what he called "excessive growth" in executive pay, but appears to be backing away from some of the more radical proposals to deal with the issue.

BRISTOL BUYS INHIBITEX FOR HEPATITIS C TREATMENT

Bristol-Myers Squibb, the pharmaceuticals group, has agreed to pay $2.5 billion for Inhibitex, the smaller biopharmaceutical company with a promising hepatitis C treatment

MECOM SEEKS SALE OF POLISH BUSINESS

Mecom, the pan-European newspaper publisher, is looking to offload its Polish business in a move that highlights management's plan to focus on its core Dutch operations.

RBS EXECUTIVE IN LINE FOR BONUS PAYOUT

The head of Royal Bank of Scotland's embattled investment bank, John Hourican, is in line to receive a special bonus this year of more than 4 million pounds, an award that will be contentious given the government's vow to crack down on excessive executive pay.

UK LEAVES DOOR OPEN FOR CASH TO IMF

British Prime Minister David Cameron has left open the door to Britain giving billions of pounds of new support to the International Monetary Fund -- and indirectly to ailing members of the eurozone -- in a move likely to infuriate eurosceptic MPs in his own Conservative Party.

GREEK BONDHOLDERS POISED TO ACCEPT HIGHER LOSSES

Holders of Greek bonds are set to accept higher losses as the contentious negotiations over writing down Athens' debt burden come to a head in the next week.

AXA RAISES FUND FOR REAL ESTATE

Axa, one of Europe's largest insurers, has raised a fund that will invest up to 2.5 billion euros towards the development of offices and shopping centres across the continent, in an effort to exploit the gap left by the retreat of banks and other debt providers from property lending since the crash.

BSKYB BUYS STAKE IN ZEEBOX START-UP

British Sky Broadcasting is looking to harness viewers' growing use of Twitter and Facebook while watching television with its investment in technology start-up Zeebox.

RACE TO BECOME NOKIA'S CHAIRMAN NEARS END

Nokia, the Finnish telecoms group, has lined up Risto Siilasmaa, founder and chairman of the Finnish software security company F-Secure, as its next chairman.

