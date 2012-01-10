PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 1
Feb 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Financial Times
RBS TO PRESS ON WITH PROMISED BONUSES
Royal Bank of Scotland is determined to press ahead with plans to pay out promised bonuses to investment bank boss John Hourican and other top staff, despite growing rhetoric from the government about excessive pay.here#axzz1itXDsiHg
SWISS CENTRAL BANKER STEPS DOWN
Philipp Hildebrand resigned on Monday as chairman of the Swiss National Bank, after details of email exchanges suggested that he had played a more active role in his wife's controversial currency trades.here#axzz1itXDsiHg
BIOFUELS EXPANSION STALL ON OUTPUT DROP
The growth of the biofuel industry has come to an abrupt halt with annual output last year falling for the first time in a decade owing to poor margins in Brazil and the United States, the world's biggest suppliers.here#axzz1itXDsiHg
VOLKSWAGEN SALES HIT RECORD NUMBER
German carmakers were the toast of the Detroit auto show as Volkswagen announced it had achieved more than 8 million vehicle sales for the first time, overtaking rival Toyota, while BMW maintained its position as the world's biggest premium carmaker by sales.here#axzz1itXDsiHg
LONDON TAXI MAKER ISSUES PROFIT WARNING
Manganese Bronze, which makes London's black cab taxis, announced that it made a pre-tax loss in 2011 and warned investors that its performance may also fall short of expectations in 2012.here#axzz1itXDsiHg
BRANSON MAKES PLEDGE OVER "FREE" BANKING
Virgin Money will offer current accounts with free banking, Sir Richard Branson promised as he visited Newcastle's most prominent Northern Rock branch to celebrate his 747 million pound acquisition of the lender.here#axzz1itXDsiHg
UK REGULATOR CALLS FOR NEW AIRPORT RUNWAYS
British ministers will come under fresh pressure on Tuesday to permit new airport runways in the southeast of England after the chief aviation regulator concluded that new capacity is needed.here#axzz1itXDsiHg
RENAULT AND NISSAN EYE U.S. OUTPUT BOOST
Carlos Ghosn said Renault and Nissan might consider adding further production capacity in the United States because its two car plants there were nearing full capacity.here#axzz1itXDsiHg
($1 = 0.6474 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
Feb 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FLORENCE/LONDON, Jan 30 Nigeria's Trans Forcados Pipeline which has been shut for most of the last year could reopen "towards the end of the second quarter", Seplat Chief Executive Austin Avuru said.
FLORENCE/LONDON, Jan 30 Nigeria's Trans Forcados Pipeline which has been shut for the bulk of the past year could reopen "towards the end of the second quarter", Seplat Chief Executive Austin Avuru told Reuters on Monday.