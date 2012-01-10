Financial Times

RBS TO PRESS ON WITH PROMISED BONUSES

Royal Bank of Scotland is determined to press ahead with plans to pay out promised bonuses to investment bank boss John Hourican and other top staff, despite growing rhetoric from the government about excessive pay.

SWISS CENTRAL BANKER STEPS DOWN

Philipp Hildebrand resigned on Monday as chairman of the Swiss National Bank, after details of email exchanges suggested that he had played a more active role in his wife's controversial currency trades.

BIOFUELS EXPANSION STALL ON OUTPUT DROP

The growth of the biofuel industry has come to an abrupt halt with annual output last year falling for the first time in a decade owing to poor margins in Brazil and the United States, the world's biggest suppliers.

VOLKSWAGEN SALES HIT RECORD NUMBER

German carmakers were the toast of the Detroit auto show as Volkswagen announced it had achieved more than 8 million vehicle sales for the first time, overtaking rival Toyota, while BMW maintained its position as the world's biggest premium carmaker by sales.

LONDON TAXI MAKER ISSUES PROFIT WARNING

Manganese Bronze, which makes London's black cab taxis, announced that it made a pre-tax loss in 2011 and warned investors that its performance may also fall short of expectations in 2012.

BRANSON MAKES PLEDGE OVER "FREE" BANKING

Virgin Money will offer current accounts with free banking, Sir Richard Branson promised as he visited Newcastle's most prominent Northern Rock branch to celebrate his 747 million pound acquisition of the lender.

UK REGULATOR CALLS FOR NEW AIRPORT RUNWAYS

British ministers will come under fresh pressure on Tuesday to permit new airport runways in the southeast of England after the chief aviation regulator concluded that new capacity is needed.

RENAULT AND NISSAN EYE U.S. OUTPUT BOOST

Carlos Ghosn said Renault and Nissan might consider adding further production capacity in the United States because its two car plants there were nearing full capacity.

($1 = 0.6474 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)