EU TO BLOCK DB-NYSE LINK

European competition officials have recommended blocking the tie-up between Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext , the German and U.S. exchange operators, setting in motion three weeks of frantic lobbying to salvage the deal.

FBI TO PROBE HACKING OF US-CHINA GROUP

The FBI is investigating the hacking of emails sent and received by members of a Congressionally appointed group that issues reports on the economic and military relationship between the U.S. and China.

CITIBANK HEAD URGES GREATER TRANSPARENCY

The chief executive of Citigroup has said banks should be forced to publicise how they measure risk so that investors can "punish" institutions that are too optimistic about the quality of their assets.

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE TO SELL WAVELENGTH SPECTRUM

Everything Everywhere, the combined UK operations of France Telecom and Deutsche Telekom, will in the next month begin a rare auction of spectrum that can be used for next generation mobile services in a process that could raise as much as 400 million pounds ($619 million).

HILDEBRAND EMAIL NOT SEEN BY INVESTIGATION

A key email between Philipp Hildebrand, the former chairman of the Swiss National Bank, and his financial adviser was seen by neither the central bank's governing council nor auditors investigating his financial dealings.

DOUBTS OVER VALUE OF UK'S HIGH-SPEED RAIL UPGRADE

The economic case for the first stage of the government's 32.7 billion pound high speed rail line has weakened so much over the past year that the London to Birmingham section is now considered "low" value for money, according to its own calculations.

BTA CREDITORS GEAR UP FOR RESTRUCTURING BATTLE

Creditors of BTA, the stricken Kazakh bank controlled by the country's sovereign wealth fund, have started to organise into informal groups, preparing the ground for what could be a combative multibillion-dollar restructuring battle.

HANDS' PLEA FOR EMI DATA REJECTED BY COURT

Guy Hands has been dealt a blow in his legal dispute with Citigroup over the U.S. bank's seizure of EMI. A UK court has thrown out his application demanding that PwC, the music group's administrators, and other advisers disclose valuation documents.

