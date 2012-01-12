Financial Times
FORMER SNB BANKER HILDEBRAND RECEIVES PAY OFF
The Swiss National Bank will pay its former chairman a full
year's salary of around 900,000 Swiss franc ($942,000), in spite
of his stepping down voluntarily in only the second week of the
year.here#axzz1itXDsiHg
CARLYLE FOUNDERS SHARED $413 MILLION LAST YEAR
The three founders of Carlyle shared a $413 million payout
last year in a huge windfall that will focus more attention on
the private equity industry at a sensitive time in the U.S.
presidential election cycle.here#axzz1itXDsiHg
FRENCH RIVALS COMPETE FOR WIND FARM SHARE
French utilities EDF and GDF Suez are set
to compete for a large share of a 10 billion euro off-shore wind
development off the coast of France.here#axzz1itXDsiHg
FIAT CHIEF SAYS CARMAKERS MUST MERGE
Consolidation among European carmakers is unavoidable as
they battle with chronic overcapacity and mounting financial
losses in a weakening market, according to Sergio Marchionne,
Fiat and Chrysler's chief executive.here#axzz1itXDsiHg
TALBUT TO CHAIR ABI'S INVESTMENT COMMITTEE
As the pressure on asset management bosses builds, Robert
Talbut, chief investment officer of Royal London Asset
Management, has been made chairman of the Association of British
Insurer's influential investment committee.here#axzz1itXDsiHg
CREDIT SUISSE OFFERS TRADES FOR EURO ZONE SHORTING
Credit Suisse is offering its hedge fund clients
off-the-shelf products that allow traders to replicate
hypothetical gains made by betting against European stock
indices that include equities covered by eurozone short-selling
bans.here#axzz1itXDsiHg
OIL REFINERS BEGINNING TO SEVER IRAN OIL TIES
European refiners have started to sever links with Iran,
stopping spot purchases of crude ahead of a European Union
meeting later this month that could impose a full oil embargo on
Tehran.here#axzz1itXDsiHg
LME FACES REVOLT OVER FEE INCREASE
The chief executive of the London Metal Exchange faces a
revolt from some of the most senior figures in the metals
industry after he pushed through a sharp increase in trading
fees last month.here#axzz1itXDsiHg
NATIONWIDE CONSIDERS LOANS FOR SMEs
Nationwide, the UK's largest building society, is
considering offering loans to small and medium-sized businesses
to broaden its traditional customer base and fill a void left by
the country's biggest banks.here#axzz1itXDsiHg
DRAFT EURO ZONE TREATY PLEASES UK
British Prime Minister David Cameron has won some respite in
his battle to stop the euro zone laying down terms on the
European Union single market and new rules for Britain's
financial services sector, according to the latest draft of a
new treaty on fiscal discipline in the single currency area.here#axzz1itXDsiHg
($1 = 0.6513 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)