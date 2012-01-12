Financial Times

FORMER SNB BANKER HILDEBRAND RECEIVES PAY OFF

The Swiss National Bank will pay its former chairman a full year's salary of around 900,000 Swiss franc ($942,000), in spite of his stepping down voluntarily in only the second week of the year.here#axzz1itXDsiHg

CARLYLE FOUNDERS SHARED $413 MILLION LAST YEAR

The three founders of Carlyle shared a $413 million payout last year in a huge windfall that will focus more attention on the private equity industry at a sensitive time in the U.S. presidential election cycle.here#axzz1itXDsiHg

FRENCH RIVALS COMPETE FOR WIND FARM SHARE

French utilities EDF and GDF Suez are set to compete for a large share of a 10 billion euro off-shore wind development off the coast of France.here#axzz1itXDsiHg

FIAT CHIEF SAYS CARMAKERS MUST MERGE

Consolidation among European carmakers is unavoidable as they battle with chronic overcapacity and mounting financial losses in a weakening market, according to Sergio Marchionne, Fiat and Chrysler's chief executive.here#axzz1itXDsiHg

TALBUT TO CHAIR ABI'S INVESTMENT COMMITTEE

As the pressure on asset management bosses builds, Robert Talbut, chief investment officer of Royal London Asset Management, has been made chairman of the Association of British Insurer's influential investment committee.here#axzz1itXDsiHg

CREDIT SUISSE OFFERS TRADES FOR EURO ZONE SHORTING

Credit Suisse is offering its hedge fund clients off-the-shelf products that allow traders to replicate hypothetical gains made by betting against European stock indices that include equities covered by eurozone short-selling bans.here#axzz1itXDsiHg

OIL REFINERS BEGINNING TO SEVER IRAN OIL TIES

European refiners have started to sever links with Iran, stopping spot purchases of crude ahead of a European Union meeting later this month that could impose a full oil embargo on Tehran.here#axzz1itXDsiHg

LME FACES REVOLT OVER FEE INCREASE

The chief executive of the London Metal Exchange faces a revolt from some of the most senior figures in the metals industry after he pushed through a sharp increase in trading fees last month.here#axzz1itXDsiHg

NATIONWIDE CONSIDERS LOANS FOR SMEs

Nationwide, the UK's largest building society, is considering offering loans to small and medium-sized businesses to broaden its traditional customer base and fill a void left by the country's biggest banks.here#axzz1itXDsiHg

DRAFT EURO ZONE TREATY PLEASES UK

British Prime Minister David Cameron has won some respite in his battle to stop the euro zone laying down terms on the European Union single market and new rules for Britain's financial services sector, according to the latest draft of a new treaty on fiscal discipline in the single currency area.here#axzz1itXDsiHg

($1 = 0.6513 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)