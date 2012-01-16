Financial Times
GREECE'S CREDITORS SEEK END TO DEADLOCK
Greece's international creditors are considering an appeal
to French and German leaders to break a deadlock in negotiations
over the size of the losses to be taken by banks and other
bondholders as part of a 100 billion euros deal seen as crucial
to bringing the country's debt under control.
THREE SET TO BID FOR ANADARKO'S BRAZIL UNIT
Three of Europe's biggest oil companies are set to vie for
Anadarko Petroleum's Brazilian business, valued at more
than $3 billion, as interest from global groups in this new
frontier for deep water exploration grows.here#axzz1jYRS14J4
SAUDIS SET TO OPEN UP ACCESS TO BOURSE
Saudi Arabia, the Middle East's biggest economy and the
world's largest oil exporter, is expected to allow foreigners to
invest directly on its $340 billion stock market for the first
time later this year.
RBS PRESSED TO HELP SAVE UK RETAILER PEACOCKS
Royal Bank of Scotland, majority-owned by the UK
taxpayer, was pressed on Sunday night to back a deal to save
Peacocks , the heavily indebted value fashion retailer.
MURDOCH ATTACKS OBAMA OVER ONLINE PIRACY LAWS
The White House has spoken out against proposed legislation
intended to reduce online piracy, inviting a strong response
from Rupert Murdoch, and fuelling a battle between the
technology and entertainment industries.
RBS STAFF CONSIDER ARM BUYOUT
A group of dealmakers at Royal Bank of Scotland,
including its head of corporate finance, are considering a
management buyout as the state-controlled bank looks to sell or
shut down its advisory business.
CO-OP BANK TO INCREASE BUY-TO-LET LENDING
The Co-operative Bank, one of the UK's few
self-proclaimed ethical lenders, is looking to significantly
increase the number of mortgages it provides to buy-to-let
landlords, a group accused of fuelling the recent property
crash.
MILITARY WARNS GAS IMPORTS AT RISK
UK military leaders have raised concerns that more than 80
percent of the UK's liquefied natural gas imports would be
halted if Iran made good its threat to block the Strait of
Hormuz.
OSBORNE PROMISES EXTRA CASH FOR IMF
Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne will promise on
Monday to help struggling euro zone countries by increasing
Britain's contributions to the International Monetary Fund,
admitting that "risks faced by the global economy have increased
significantly over the past year".
MANCHESTER AIRPORT CHIEF LOOKS AT OPTIONS
One of the UK's few publicly owned airports has not ruled
out a part-privatisation to raise money for acquisitions but
said it was "unlikely" to join the bidding for Edinburgh
airport.
($1 = 0.6542 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)