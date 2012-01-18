Financial Times

WELLS EARNINGS PUT RIVAL CITI IN SHADE

Wells Fargo trounced its rival Citigroup in the fourth quarter as the biggest U.S. bank by market value defied the deep freeze affecting capital markets at the end of the year to achieve record earnings. here#axzz1jYRS14J4

JOBS BOOST FUELS HOPE FOR US INDUSTRY

Manufacturing employment has grown faster in the U.S. than in any other leading developed economy since the start of the recovery, as productivity gains and subdued pay rises raise hopes for an American industrial renaissance. here#axzz1jYRS14J4

KING HOLDS FAST ON BANK SUPERVISION

The governor of the Bank of England on Tuesday dismissed suggestions that its proposed new powers be subjected to internal checks and balances, in an often testy encounter with British MPs. here#axzz1jYRS14J4

HYDROGEN CELL CARS MOVE TO FAST LANE

Hydrogen-powered cars are to receive the support of ministers in an initiative, backed by industry, that aims to make the technology commercially viable by 2015. here#axzz1jYRS14J4

KPMG DEFENDS EFFORTS ON MF GLOBAL CLAIMS

Winding-up collapsed U.S. brokerage MF Global has thrust the UK's Financial Services Authority's new rules under the spotlight but critics argue the new regime is not working, damaging London's reputation. here#axzz1jYRS14J4

COMET IN TALKS WITH TRADE CREDIT INSURERS

Comet, the struggling electrical retailer, is due to hold crucial talks with trade credit insurers next week to determine whether they will continue to offer cover to its suppliers following next month's planned sale of the business to OpCapita. here#axzz1jYRS14J4

ALTANA TO EXPLOIT GLOBAL MARKET 'DISLOCATIONS'

Altana Funds, the hedge fund manager set up by the outspoken former Trafalgar Asset Managers founder Lee Robinson, is launching a second fund aimed at profiting from turmoil in western markets. here#axzz1jYRS14J4

SPAIN PUSHES FOR DOMESTIC BANKIA MERGER

Spain's new government is pressing for Bankia, a group of savings banks listed last year, to seek a merger with another Spanish bank in a deal that would create the country's largest domestic lender by assets if it materialised, according to bankers in Madrid. here#axzz1jYRS14J4

RETAILERS SET FOR LOGISTICS SLIMDOWN

Large retailers across much of the developed world look set to slim down traditional distribution centres near their stores after local governments in many coastal parts of China made it easier to move sorting work close to Chinese factories. here#axzz1jYRS14J4

($1 = 0.6513 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)