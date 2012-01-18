Financial Times
WELLS EARNINGS PUT RIVAL CITI IN SHADE
Wells Fargo trounced its rival Citigroup in
the fourth quarter as the biggest U.S. bank by market value
defied the deep freeze affecting capital markets at the end of
the year to achieve record earnings. here#axzz1jYRS14J4
JOBS BOOST FUELS HOPE FOR US INDUSTRY
Manufacturing employment has grown faster in the U.S. than
in any other leading developed economy since the start of the
recovery, as productivity gains and subdued pay rises raise
hopes for an American industrial renaissance. here#axzz1jYRS14J4
KING HOLDS FAST ON BANK SUPERVISION
The governor of the Bank of England on Tuesday dismissed
suggestions that its proposed new powers be subjected to
internal checks and balances, in an often testy encounter with
British MPs. here#axzz1jYRS14J4
HYDROGEN CELL CARS MOVE TO FAST LANE
Hydrogen-powered cars are to receive the support of
ministers in an initiative, backed by industry, that aims to
make the technology commercially viable by 2015. here#axzz1jYRS14J4
KPMG DEFENDS EFFORTS ON MF GLOBAL CLAIMS
Winding-up collapsed U.S. brokerage MF Global has
thrust the UK's Financial Services Authority's new rules under
the spotlight but critics argue the new regime is not working,
damaging London's reputation. here#axzz1jYRS14J4
COMET IN TALKS WITH TRADE CREDIT INSURERS
Comet, the struggling electrical retailer, is due to hold
crucial talks with trade credit insurers next week to determine
whether they will continue to offer cover to its suppliers
following next month's planned sale of the business to OpCapita.
here#axzz1jYRS14J4
ALTANA TO EXPLOIT GLOBAL MARKET 'DISLOCATIONS'
Altana Funds, the hedge fund manager set up by the outspoken
former Trafalgar Asset Managers founder Lee Robinson, is
launching a second fund aimed at profiting from turmoil in
western markets. here#axzz1jYRS14J4
SPAIN PUSHES FOR DOMESTIC BANKIA MERGER
Spain's new government is pressing for Bankia, a
group of savings banks listed last year, to seek a merger with
another Spanish bank in a deal that would create the country's
largest domestic lender by assets if it materialised, according
to bankers in Madrid. here#axzz1jYRS14J4
RETAILERS SET FOR LOGISTICS SLIMDOWN
Large retailers across much of the developed world look set
to slim down traditional distribution centres near their stores
after local governments in many coastal parts of China made it
easier to move sorting work close to Chinese factories. here#axzz1jYRS14J4
($1 = 0.6513 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)