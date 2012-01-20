Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
ITALY'S BANKS TAP INTO ECB FUND
Italy's banks, led by UniCredit, were the biggest users of the special three-year funding mechanism launched by the European Central Bank in December, according to a new research report. here#axzz1jYRS14J4
BOFA RECORD $2 BILLION PROFIT IN Q4
Bank of America has pledged to accelerate the pace of building capital buffers to absorb future shocks as its fourth-quarter results helped drive its battered share price to the best level since October. here#axzz1jYRS14J4
NOVELIST THREATENS APPLE WITH US LAWSUIT
The author of the novel behind Flowers of War, a Chinese box office hit film starring Christian Bale, is threatening to take legal action against Apple in a Californian court over alleged online piracy. here#axzz1jYRS14J4
CHINA SET TO BUY STAKE IN THAMES WATER
A Chinese sovereign wealth fund is poised to buy a stake in the water network that serves London, in what would be the fund's first acquisition in the UK following investment talks with British politicians. here#axzz1jYRS14J4
JAPANESE MINISTER URGES USE OF STRONG YEN
Japanese companies should take greater advantage of the strong yen to increase overseas investments and buy natural resources, according to the country's economy minister Yukio Edano. here#axzz1jYRS14J4
SYRIA PAVES WAY FOR CURRENCY DEVALUATION
Syria plans to introduce a managed float of its exchange rate next week, Adib Mayaleh, the central bank governor, told the Financial Times on Thursday, effectively devaluing its currency. here#axzz1jYRS14J4
LADBROKES BUYS STAKE IN US GAMBLING GROUP
Ladbrokes has bought a Las Vegas-based gambling company in anticipation of the U.S. moving towards allowing a regulated sports betting market. here#axzz1jYRS14J4
US INVESTORS REJECT PORSCHE SETTLEMENT OFFER
A group of U.S. investment funds seeking more than $2 billion in damages from Porsche has revealed for the first time that it received and rejected a settlement offer from the maker of the 911 sports car. here#axzz1jYRS14J4
BARBICAN LAUNCHES FRESH TAKEOVER BID FOR OMEGA
The backers of Barbican Insurance have launched a fresh indicative takeover bid for rival Omega Insurance, calling on it to begin talks to create a "merger of equals" between the two Lloyd's underwriters. here#axzz1jYRS14J4
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.