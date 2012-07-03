Financial Times

DIAMOND LETS LOOSE OVER LIBOR

link.reuters.com/byp29s

POLICE SEARCH SARKOZY HOME AND OFFICES

link.reuters.com/cyp29s

TIMIS TO CEDE LEAD AFRICAN MINERALS ROLE

link.reuters.com/dyp29s

VODAFONE AND HUTCHISON EYE IRISH TIE-UP

link.reuters.com/fyp29s

CAMERON VOWS TO BAR GREEK INFLUX

link.reuters.com/gyp29s

EU PROPOSES NEW FINANCIAL ADVICE RULES

link.reuters.com/hyp29s

JP MORGAN IN U.S. POWER MARKET PROBE

link.reuters.com/jyp29s

ARMY ON TENTERHOOKS OVER ITS FUTURE

link.reuters.com/kyp29s

DIAMOND LETS LOOSE OVER LIBOR

Bob Diamond lobbed a political grenade at the leading candidate to run the Bank of England as well as the previous Labour government just hours after his forced departure as Barclays' chief executive on Tuesday over the Libor-rigging scandal.

POLICE SEARCH SARKOZY HOME AND OFFICES

French police on Tuesday raided the Paris home and offices of Nicolas Sarkozy, the former French president, in connection with a long-running investigation into allegations of illicit campaign funding.

TIMIS TO CEDE LEAD AFRICAN MINERALS ROLE

Frank Timis plans to step back from running African Minerals with the mining entrepreneur relinquishing the role of executive chairman of the iron ore business following the recruitment of a new chief executive.

VODAFONE AND HUTCHISON EYE IRISH TIE-UP

Vodafone is in advanced discussions with rival Hutchison Whampoa about merging their Irish telecoms infrastructure in the latest attempt by mobile operators to cut costs and improve coverage in the face of difficult business conditions.

CAMERON VOWS TO BAR GREEK INFLUX

Britain would be prepared to close its borders to immigrants from Greece if that country was ejected from the euro zone, David Cameron has said.

EU PROPOSES NEW FINANCIAL ADVICE RULES

Investment companies have repeatedly sold consumers financial products they do not properly understand, Brussels policy makers warned as they set out fresh standards for the industry.

JP MORGAN IN U.S. POWER MARKET PROBE

The U.S. electricity regulator has subpoenaed JP Morgan Chase twice in the past three months as it investigates whether the bank manipulated power markets in California and the Midwest region, court filings showed.

ARMY ON TENTERHOOKS OVER ITS FUTURE

When Philip Hammond, Britain's defence secretary, unveils a thorough overhaul of the British Army on Thursday, one item is certain to be the focus of attention for rank-and-file soldiers: the announcement that five battalions are to be scrapped.

($1 = 0.6378 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Eric Walsh)