Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

FSA HAD CONCERNS OVER BARCLAYS CULTURE

The UK's financial regulator, the FSA, had concerns about cultural failings at Barclays under former chief executive Bob Diamond four months before the Libor revelations. link.reuters.com/nys29s

SPAIN OPENS BANKIA FRAUD PROBE

Spain's high court has opened a probe into Rodrigo Rato who was until recently chairman of Bankia, the lender at the forefront of Spain's banking crisis. link.reuters.com/pys29s

SCIENTISTS BASK IN 'GOD PARTICLE' DISCOVERY

Physicists at Cern, the European nuclear research centre in Geneva, on Wednesday announced the discovery of the long-sought Higgs boson, known as the "god particle". link.reuters.com/qys29s

FIAT WARNS ANOTHER ITALIAN PLANT AT RISK

Fiat's chief executive said the carmaker may need to close another plant in Italy if the company does not secure more flexibility from workers unions. link.reuters.com/rys29s

SANY JOB CUTS SIGNAL CHINESE SLOWDOWN

Sany Group, China's biggest maker of construction machines by revenues, has started cutting its workforce in a sign of slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy. link.reuters.com/sys29s

WELLS FARGO TAKES LEAD IN BANK LOBBYING

Wells Fargo spends more on lobbying from its Washington office than any rival, paying millions of dollars to influence mortgage rules. link.reuters.com/tys29s

ETIHAD PLEDGES TO HOLD ON TO AER LINGUS STAKE

Etihad Airways is not willing to sell its 2 percent stake in the Irish flag carrier Aer Lingus, which is subject to a takeover bid by Ryanair. link.reuters.com/vys29s

VW TO BUY REST OF PORSCHE FOR BILLIONS

Volkswagen has agreed to buy the other half of Porsche's carmaking operations that it does not already own. link.reuters.com/wys29s

($1 = 0.6419 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)