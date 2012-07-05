UPDATE 4-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds graphic)
Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
FSA HAD CONCERNS OVER BARCLAYS CULTURE
The UK's financial regulator, the FSA, had concerns about cultural failings at Barclays under former chief executive Bob Diamond four months before the Libor revelations. link.reuters.com/nys29s
SPAIN OPENS BANKIA FRAUD PROBE
Spain's high court has opened a probe into Rodrigo Rato who was until recently chairman of Bankia, the lender at the forefront of Spain's banking crisis. link.reuters.com/pys29s
SCIENTISTS BASK IN 'GOD PARTICLE' DISCOVERY
Physicists at Cern, the European nuclear research centre in Geneva, on Wednesday announced the discovery of the long-sought Higgs boson, known as the "god particle". link.reuters.com/qys29s
FIAT WARNS ANOTHER ITALIAN PLANT AT RISK
Fiat's chief executive said the carmaker may need to close another plant in Italy if the company does not secure more flexibility from workers unions. link.reuters.com/rys29s
SANY JOB CUTS SIGNAL CHINESE SLOWDOWN
Sany Group, China's biggest maker of construction machines by revenues, has started cutting its workforce in a sign of slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy. link.reuters.com/sys29s
WELLS FARGO TAKES LEAD IN BANK LOBBYING
Wells Fargo spends more on lobbying from its Washington office than any rival, paying millions of dollars to influence mortgage rules. link.reuters.com/tys29s
ETIHAD PLEDGES TO HOLD ON TO AER LINGUS STAKE
Etihad Airways is not willing to sell its 2 percent stake in the Irish flag carrier Aer Lingus, which is subject to a takeover bid by Ryanair. link.reuters.com/vys29s
VW TO BUY REST OF PORSCHE FOR BILLIONS
Volkswagen has agreed to buy the other half of Porsche's carmaking operations that it does not already own. link.reuters.com/wys29s
($1 = 0.6419 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
