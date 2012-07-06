Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

CENTRAL BANKS TAKE ACTION OVER GROWTH

The ECB, BoE and the People's Bank of China made their own attempts to stimulate the global economy on Thursday by loosening monetary policy. link.reuters.com/baz29s

SFO SECURES CASH FOR LIBOR INVESTIGATION

British finance minister George Osborne is preparing to bolster the budget of the Serious Fraud Office to help it pursue a criminal investigation into the Libor scandal. link.reuters.com/caz29s

PUBLICIS TO BUY LAUDED AD AGENCY BBH

Publicis Groupe has agreed to buy out advertising agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty, the firm that created memorable campaigns for high-profile clients over past three decades. link.reuters.com/daz29s

BARCLAYS' US DEAL REWRITES LIBOR PROCESS

Barclays' settlement with U.S. regulators over the rigging of Libor is likely to have far-reaching implications for how benchmark interest rates are set in the future. link.reuters.com/faz29s

BIDDERS TO DETAIL PENSION SCHEME IMPACT

Companies launching a takeover bid will have to detail the impact of their offer on their target's pension plans under proposals put out for consultation by the Takeover Panel. link.reuters.com/gaz29s

AVIVA OUTLINES PLAN TO BOOST SHARE PRICE

Aviva has unveiled an 18 month plan to sell or wind down about a third of its business. link.reuters.com/haz29s

INVESTORS LOBBY MADRID OVER ENERGY TAX

A group of international investors in Spanish renewable energy have said an expected increase in taxation on renewable energy projects would destroy the value of their investments. link.reuters.com/jaz29s

GREECE DROPS DEMAND TO EASE BAILOUT TERMS

Greece's new government has dropped a plan to seek softer terms for its second bailout following warnings that it would be rejected by international lenders. link.reuters.com/kaz29s

AIG FUSTRATES MORTGAGE REFINANCING PLAN

AIG, the insurer bailed out by the U.S. authorities, is refusing to automatically waive its right to pursue lenders under a U.S. government refinancing programme. link.reuters.com/maz29s

UK ARMY TO LOSE 20 PERCENT OF REGULAR SOLIDERS

The British army is to cut its regular forces 20 percent, over the next eight years, losing 17 of its 136 major units. link.reuters.com/naz29s

PILOTS BLAMED FOR AIR FRANCE CRASH

Pilots were to blame for the crash of an Air France Airbus passenger jet en route from Rio de Janeiro to Paris in June 2009, investigators said on Thursday. link.reuters.com/paz29s

($1 = 0.6443 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)