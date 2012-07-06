Grupo Televisa stock could rise 20 pct in a year -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.
CENTRAL BANKS TAKE ACTION OVER GROWTH -
SFO SECURES CASH FOR LIBOR INVESTIGATION -
PUBLICIS TO BUY LAUDED AD AGENCY BBH -
BARCLAYS' US DEAL REWRITES LIBOR PROCESS -
BIDDERS TO DETAIL PENSION SCHEME IMPACT -
AVIVA OUTLINES PLAN TO BOOST SHARE PRICE -
INVESTORS LOBBY MADRID OVER ENERGY TAX -
GREECE DROPS DEMAND TO EASE BAILOUT TERMS -
AIG FUSTRATES MORTGAGE REFINANCING PLAN -
UK ARMY TO LOSE 20% OF REGULAR SOLIDERS -
PILOTS BLAMED FOR AIR FRANCE CRASH -
CENTRAL BANKS TAKE ACTION OVER GROWTH
The ECB, BoE and the People's Bank of China made their own attempts to stimulate the global economy on Thursday by loosening monetary policy.
SFO SECURES CASH FOR LIBOR INVESTIGATION
British finance minister George Osborne is preparing to bolster the budget of the Serious Fraud Office to help it pursue a criminal investigation into the Libor scandal.
PUBLICIS TO BUY LAUDED AD AGENCY BBH
Publicis Groupe has agreed to buy out advertising agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty, the firm that created memorable campaigns for high-profile clients over past three decades.
BARCLAYS' US DEAL REWRITES LIBOR PROCESS
Barclays' settlement with U.S. regulators over the rigging of Libor is likely to have far-reaching implications for how benchmark interest rates are set in the future.
BIDDERS TO DETAIL PENSION SCHEME IMPACT
Companies launching a takeover bid will have to detail the impact of their offer on their target's pension plans under proposals put out for consultation by the Takeover Panel.
AVIVA OUTLINES PLAN TO BOOST SHARE PRICE
Aviva has unveiled an 18 month plan to sell or wind down about a third of its business.
INVESTORS LOBBY MADRID OVER ENERGY TAX
A group of international investors in Spanish renewable energy have said an expected increase in taxation on renewable energy projects would destroy the value of their investments.
GREECE DROPS DEMAND TO EASE BAILOUT TERMS
Greece's new government has dropped a plan to seek softer terms for its second bailout following warnings that it would be rejected by international lenders.
AIG FUSTRATES MORTGAGE REFINANCING PLAN
AIG, the insurer bailed out by the U.S. authorities, is refusing to automatically waive its right to pursue lenders under a U.S. government refinancing programme.
UK ARMY TO LOSE 20 PERCENT OF REGULAR SOLIDERS
The British army is to cut its regular forces 20 percent, over the next eight years, losing 17 of its 136 major units.
PILOTS BLAMED FOR AIR FRANCE CRASH
Pilots were to blame for the crash of an Air France Airbus passenger jet en route from Rio de Janeiro to Paris in June 2009, investigators said on Thursday.
($1 = 0.6443 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett on Saturday mounted a forceful and upbeat defense of the prospects for American business, as his Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported a higher quarterly profit though operating income fell.