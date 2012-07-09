Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

TUCKER DENIES INTERVENING ON LIBOR

The Bank of England's deputy governor, Paul Tucker, denied suggestions on Monday that ministers had pressured him to encourage banks to manipulate Libor rates. link.reuters.com/cem39s

OLIGARCH ACCUSED OF REWRITING HISTORY

Oleg Deripaska, one of the world's richest men, has been accused of "seeking to rewrite history" as a high-profile lawsuit brought against him opened in London's High Court. link.reuters.com/tam39s

CLINTON TAKES SIDESWIPE AT BEIJING

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took aim at China during a trip to Mongolia by pressing the case for greater democratic freedoms across Asia. link.reuters.com/vam39s

WELLPOINT TO BUY AMERIGROUP FOR $4.9 BILLION

Health insurer WellPoint Inc will buy rival Amerigroup Corp for $4.46 billion, nearly doubling its Medicaid business. link.reuters.com/wam39s

SAMSUNG TABLET 'NOT COOL' SAYS UK JUDGE

Samsung successfully fended off a legal move by Apple to block the sale of its tablet computers in the UK. link.reuters.com/xam39s

IAG TO SELL BONDS BACKED BY AIRPORT SLOTS

International Airline Group (IAG) on Monday said it intends to launch its first bond backed by Heathrow take-off and landing slots. link.reuters.com/zam39s

UNIVERSAL WOOS BRUSSELS OVER EMI DEAL

The chairman of Vivendi, has taken charge of Universal Music's bid for EMI's record labels in an attempt to persuade European regulators. link.reuters.com/bem39s

($1 = 0.6442 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Sandra Maler)