CALLS FOR OUTSIDERS TO TAKE BARCLAYS HELM

Top Barclays shareholders are demanding that the bank appoint an external chairman to repair its reputation following the damage done by the Libor price-rigging scandal. link.reuters.com/pur39s

BOSTOCK QUITS AS M&S CLOTHING SUFFERS

Kate Bostock executive director general merchandise at Marks and Spencer is to leave the retailer by mutual consent. link.reuters.com/qur39s

CORPORATE PENSIONS FACE HIGHER INSURANCE

UK companies face a substantial rise in the premiums they pay to insure their pension plans against a company default next year. link.reuters.com/rur39s

PEREGRINE ACCUSED IN $200 MILLION FRAUD CASE

The U.S. futures regulator has charged broker Peregrine Financial Group and its owner with running a $200 million fraud. link.reuters.com/zur39s

CHINA OPENS DOOR TO FOREIGN HEDGE FUNDS

China has given foreign hedge funds permission to tap its wealthy citizens inside the country for funds to invest overseas. link.reuters.com/tur39s

SPAIN PRESSED TO INFLICT LOSSES ON SAVERS

EU authorities are pressing Spain to inflict billions of euros of losses on small savers by wiping out certain types of bank debt before its financial institutions are recapitalised. link.reuters.com/vur39s

UNIVERSAL TO PROPOSE REVIVAL 'MANIFESTO'

Universal Music will propose to regulators in the coming weeks a "manifesto" for restoring music industry growth. link.reuters.com/wur39s

($1 = 0.6454 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Sandra Maler)