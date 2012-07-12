Financial Times
Headlines
CBI CHIEF ATTACKS LACK OF GROWTH -
link.reuters.com/fax39s
HSBC BRACED FOR $1 BLN US PENALTY -
link.reuters.com/gax39s
OXFORD SETS UP MILLION POUND SCHOLARSHIP FUND -
link.reuters.com/hax39s
EU WARNED OVER NEW FUND RULES THREAT -
link.reuters.com/jax39s
US DROUGHT SENDS SOYA BEANS TO RECORD -
link.reuters.com/kax39s
SPAIN STEPS UP AUSTERITY AMID PROTESTS -
link.reuters.com/nax39s
INVESTORS PAY LOWEST-EVER TREASURY YIELDS -
link.reuters.com/pax39s
Overview
CBI CHIEF ATTACKS LACK OF GROWTH
John Cridland, director-general of the CBI, has criticised
the government for the implementation of its growth plan. link.reuters.com/fax39s
HSBC BRACED FOR $1 BLN US PENALTY
HSBC plans to "acknowledge and apologise" during a
U.S. Senate panel hearing next week for failing to spot and deal
with money laundering within the bank. link.reuters.com/gax39s
OXFORD SETS UP 300 MILLION POUND SCHOLARSHIP FUND
Oxford University is setting up a 300 million pound ($466.83
million) scholarship fund for undergraduates from low-income
families. link.reuters.com/hax39s
EU WARNED OVER NEW FUND RULES THREAT
Twenty big fund managers have sent a letter to Michel
Barnier criticising the EU's proposed hedge fund regulation. link.reuters.com/jax39s
US DROUGHT SENDS SOYA BEANS TO RECORD
Soyabean prices have soared to record highs, surpassing
levels seen in the 2007-08 food crisis, due to drought and heat
in the U.S. link.reuters.com/kax39s
SPAIN STEPS UP AUSTERITY AMID PROTESTS -
Spain unveiled 65 billion euros ($79.62 billion) worth of
austerity cuts as part of a deal to secure European aid to
rescue its banking system. link.reuters.com/nax39s
INVESTORS PAY LOWEST-EVER TREASURY YIELDS
Investors accepted the lowest yields ever for 10-year paper
in a U.S. Treasury auction shortly before the release of Federal
Reserve minutes showing a bias towards more monetary easing. link.reuters.com/pax39s
($1 = 0.6426 British pounds)
