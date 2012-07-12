Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

CBI CHIEF ATTACKS LACK OF GROWTH

John Cridland, director-general of the CBI, has criticised the government for the implementation of its growth plan. link.reuters.com/fax39s

HSBC BRACED FOR $1 BLN US PENALTY

HSBC plans to "acknowledge and apologise" during a U.S. Senate panel hearing next week for failing to spot and deal with money laundering within the bank. link.reuters.com/gax39s

OXFORD SETS UP 300 MILLION POUND SCHOLARSHIP FUND

Oxford University is setting up a 300 million pound ($466.83 million) scholarship fund for undergraduates from low-income families. link.reuters.com/hax39s

EU WARNED OVER NEW FUND RULES THREAT

Twenty big fund managers have sent a letter to Michel Barnier criticising the EU's proposed hedge fund regulation. link.reuters.com/jax39s

US DROUGHT SENDS SOYA BEANS TO RECORD

Soyabean prices have soared to record highs, surpassing levels seen in the 2007-08 food crisis, due to drought and heat in the U.S. link.reuters.com/kax39s

SPAIN STEPS UP AUSTERITY AMID PROTESTS -

Spain unveiled 65 billion euros ($79.62 billion) worth of austerity cuts as part of a deal to secure European aid to rescue its banking system. link.reuters.com/nax39s

INVESTORS PAY LOWEST-EVER TREASURY YIELDS

Investors accepted the lowest yields ever for 10-year paper in a U.S. Treasury auction shortly before the release of Federal Reserve minutes showing a bias towards more monetary easing. link.reuters.com/pax39s

($1 = 0.6426 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)