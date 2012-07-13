Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

BANKS' LIBOR FINES MAY HIT $22 BLN

Twelve global banks linked to the Libor rate-rigging scandal face fines of some $22 billion, according to Morgan Stanley estimates. link.reuters.com/kud49s

DENTSU AGREES TO BUY AEGIS FOR 3.2 BLN POUNDS

Dentsu, Japan's dominant advertising group, has agreed to buy Aegis, the UK-listed advertising agency, for 3.2 billion pounds ($4.93 billion) in cash. link.reuters.com/mud49s

HONEYWELL CHIEF WARNS ON DEBT GRIDLOCK

David Cote, Honeywell chief executive, has urged business leaders to press politicians to agree on a solution to debt problems in the U.S. link.reuters.com/nud49s

CO-OP NEARS CUT-PRICE LLOYDS DEAL

The Co-operative Group is close to agreeing final terms with Lloyds Banking Group to buy 630 of its branches in a deal. link.reuters.com/pud49s

PEUGEOT TO CLOSE PLANT AND CUT 6,500 JOBS

Peugeot announced 6,500 job cuts and a plant closure as it struggles with mounting losses, actions that could spark more restructuring and political tension in Europe. link.reuters.com/qud49s

BOEING SECURES $15 BLN UNITED ORDER

Boeing has fought off a strong challenge from Airbus to win a $15bn order for 150 narrow-body aircraft from United Continental Holdings. link.reuters.com/rud49s

SALE CONSIDERED OF ING JAPANESE UNIT

Nomura is working on a potential sale or refinancing for ING's Japanese business. link.reuters.com/sud49s

BOOZ ALLEN BORROWS TO PAY $1 BLN DIVIDEND

Booz Allen Hamilton plans to raise up to $2.25 billion in debt to refinance existing borrowings and fund a $1 billion special shareholder dividend. link.reuters.com/tud49s

SYRIA GOVERNMENT ACCUSED OF FRESH MASSACRE

Syrian opposition activists claimed that at least 100 people had been killed by government forces or pro-government militias in the central province of Hama. link.reuters.com/vud49s

($1 = 0.6492 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)