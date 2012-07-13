BRIEF-Lumos Networks enters deal to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure for $18.00/share
* Lumos Networks enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure
Financial Times
Headlines
BANKS' LIBOR FINES MAY HIT $22 BLN -
DENTSU AGREES TO BUY AEGIS FOR 3.2 BLN POUNDS -
HONEYWELL CHIEF WARNS ON DEBT GRIDLOCK -
CO-OP NEARS CUT-PRICE LLOYDS DEAL -
PEUGEOT TO CLOSE PLANT AND CUT 6,500 JOBS -
BOEING SECURES $15 BLN UNITED ORDER -
SALE CONSIDERED OF ING JAPANESE UNIT -
BOOZ ALLEN BORROWS TO PAY $1 BLN DIVIDEND -
SYRIA REGIME ACCUSED OF FRESH MASSACRE -
Overview
BANKS' LIBOR FINES MAY HIT $22 BLN
Twelve global banks linked to the Libor rate-rigging scandal face fines of some $22 billion, according to Morgan Stanley estimates. link.reuters.com/kud49s
DENTSU AGREES TO BUY AEGIS FOR 3.2 BLN POUNDS
Dentsu, Japan's dominant advertising group, has agreed to buy Aegis, the UK-listed advertising agency, for 3.2 billion pounds ($4.93 billion) in cash. link.reuters.com/mud49s
HONEYWELL CHIEF WARNS ON DEBT GRIDLOCK
David Cote, Honeywell chief executive, has urged business leaders to press politicians to agree on a solution to debt problems in the U.S. link.reuters.com/nud49s
CO-OP NEARS CUT-PRICE LLOYDS DEAL
The Co-operative Group is close to agreeing final terms with Lloyds Banking Group to buy 630 of its branches in a deal. link.reuters.com/pud49s
PEUGEOT TO CLOSE PLANT AND CUT 6,500 JOBS
Peugeot announced 6,500 job cuts and a plant closure as it struggles with mounting losses, actions that could spark more restructuring and political tension in Europe. link.reuters.com/qud49s
BOEING SECURES $15 BLN UNITED ORDER
Boeing has fought off a strong challenge from Airbus to win a $15bn order for 150 narrow-body aircraft from United Continental Holdings. link.reuters.com/rud49s
SALE CONSIDERED OF ING JAPANESE UNIT
Nomura is working on a potential sale or refinancing for ING's Japanese business. link.reuters.com/sud49s
BOOZ ALLEN BORROWS TO PAY $1 BLN DIVIDEND
Booz Allen Hamilton plans to raise up to $2.25 billion in debt to refinance existing borrowings and fund a $1 billion special shareholder dividend. link.reuters.com/tud49s
SYRIA GOVERNMENT ACCUSED OF FRESH MASSACRE
Syrian opposition activists claimed that at least 100 people had been killed by government forces or pro-government militias in the central province of Hama. link.reuters.com/vud49s
($1 = 0.6492 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
* Lumos Networks enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure
Feb 20 Fiber-based service provider Lumos Networks Corp said on Monday it agreed to be bought by investment firm EQT Infrastructure in an all-cash deal with an enterprise value of about $950 million.
* SinnerSchrader and Accenture agree on business combination; Accenture announces voluntary public takeover offer for all shares of SinnerSchrader AG