EUROPE'S BANKS FACE TOUGHER DEMANDS

The head of the European Banking Authority has raised the bar for lenders' capital requirements, saying that a 9 percent capital ratio must become permanent. link.reuters.com/nyj49s

BUCKLES FIGHTS TO KEEP HIS JOB AT G4S

G4S Chief Executive Nick Buckles is fighting for his job in light of the security firm's botched London Olympics contract. link.reuters.com/pyj49s

PIPELINES BYPASSING HORMUZ ROUTE OPEN

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have opened new pipelines bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, reducing Iran's power over oil markets. link.reuters.com/qyj49s

CHINA EASES TAXES FOR FOREIGN COMPANIES

China will cut taxes on the profits that foreign companies take out of the country by up to 50 percent after taxation rules were relaxed. link.reuters.com/xyj49s

WALL STREET BANKS STEP UP OIL TRADE ROLE

Wall Street banks are wading deeper into the business of supplying oil as they compete with oil traders and merchants selling crude to refineries. link.reuters.com/syj49s

NOKIA SLASHES LUMIA SMARTPHONE PRICE IN US

Nokia is cutting the price its flagship Lumia 900 smartphone in the U.S. in an effort to breach the market dominance of Apple and Samsung. link.reuters.com/tyj49s

EX-CITI BANKER FACES TRIAL OVER CDO SALE

A former director in Citigroup's structured credit products goes on trial on Monday accused of misleading buyers of a mortgage-related product at the start of the financial crisis. link.reuters.com/vyj49s

JAGUAR LAND ROVER MOTORS AHEAD IN BRAZIL

Jaguar Land Rover is in talks with Brazilian authorities about assembling Freelander four-by-fours from kits imported from the UK. link.reuters.com/wyj49s

($1 = 0.6432 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Philip Barbara)