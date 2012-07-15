BRIEF-Heartland Financial USA Inc and Citywide Banks announce merger agreement
Overview
EUROPE'S BANKS FACE TOUGHER DEMANDS
The head of the European Banking Authority has raised the bar for lenders' capital requirements, saying that a 9 percent capital ratio must become permanent. link.reuters.com/nyj49s
BUCKLES FIGHTS TO KEEP HIS JOB AT G4S
G4S Chief Executive Nick Buckles is fighting for his job in light of the security firm's botched London Olympics contract. link.reuters.com/pyj49s
PIPELINES BYPASSING HORMUZ ROUTE OPEN
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have opened new pipelines bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, reducing Iran's power over oil markets. link.reuters.com/qyj49s
CHINA EASES TAXES FOR FOREIGN COMPANIES
China will cut taxes on the profits that foreign companies take out of the country by up to 50 percent after taxation rules were relaxed. link.reuters.com/xyj49s
WALL STREET BANKS STEP UP OIL TRADE ROLE
Wall Street banks are wading deeper into the business of supplying oil as they compete with oil traders and merchants selling crude to refineries. link.reuters.com/syj49s
NOKIA SLASHES LUMIA SMARTPHONE PRICE IN US
Nokia is cutting the price its flagship Lumia 900 smartphone in the U.S. in an effort to breach the market dominance of Apple and Samsung. link.reuters.com/tyj49s
EX-CITI BANKER FACES TRIAL OVER CDO SALE
A former director in Citigroup's structured credit products goes on trial on Monday accused of misleading buyers of a mortgage-related product at the start of the financial crisis. link.reuters.com/vyj49s
JAGUAR LAND ROVER MOTORS AHEAD IN BRAZIL
Jaguar Land Rover is in talks with Brazilian authorities about assembling Freelander four-by-fours from kits imported from the UK. link.reuters.com/wyj49s
($1 = 0.6432 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Philip Barbara)
