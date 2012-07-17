BRIEF-Atos SE acquires Zdata
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Financial Times
Headlines
LIBOR 'STRUCTURALLY FLAWED', SAYS FED -
HSBC COMPLIANCE BOSS QUITS IN FRONT OF SENATE -
HOLLANDE SCRAPS TAX BREAKS ON OVERTIME -
BRUSSELS TAKES ISSUE WITH WINDOWS 8 -
GOLDMAN PAY RATIO RISES AS EARNING SLUMP -
M&S BANK TO CHARGE FOR ALL CURRENT ACCOUNTS -
YAHOO'S NEW CHIEF DEFLECTS CONCERNS -
CREDIT AGRICOLE POISED TO SELL CHEUVREUX -
GUARDIAN REPORTS 44 MILLION POUND LOSS -
Overview
LIBOR 'STRUCTURALLY FLAWED', SAYS FED
Ben Bernanke, U.S. Federal Reserve chairman, told Congress on Tuesday that Libor is 'structurally flawed' and an international effort is needed to restore its credibility. link.reuters.com/pyt49s
HSBC COMPLIANCE BOSS QUITS IN FRONT OF SENATE
HSBC's chief compliance officer David Bagley resigned from his post during a U.S. senate hearing on Tuesday after a money laundering scandal involving the bank. link.reuters.com/qyt49s
HOLLANDE SCRAPS TAX BREAKS ON OVERTIME
French president Francois Hollande is fulfilling an election promise to reintroduce the taxes for all but companies employing fewer than 20 workers. link.reuters.com/ryt49s
BRUSSELS TAKES ISSUE WITH WINDOWS 8
Microsoft may have failed to comply with a 2009 European Union order to offer users a choice of rival web browsers. link.reuters.com/syt49s
GOLDMAN PAY RATIO RISES AS EARNING SLUMP
Goldman Sachs is on track to report its worst earnings year since before the financial crisis after a slump in trading activity. link.reuters.com/tyt49s
M&S BANK TO CHARGE FOR ALL CURRENT ACCOUNTS
Marks and Spencer plans to charge all customers a monthly fee for banking services when it launches later this year. link.reuters.com/vyt49s
YAHOO'S NEW CHIEF DEFLECTS CONCERNS
Yahoo Inc's surprise appointment of Google Inc veteran Marissa Mayer as its new chief executive as deflected concerns over the brand. link.reuters.com/wyt49s
GUARDIAN REPORTS 44 MILLION POUND LOSS
Guardian News & Media, the publisher of the Guardian and the Observer, reported an operating loss of 44.2 million pound ($68.82 million) for 2011. link.reuters.com/zyt49s
CREDIT AGRICOLE POISED TO SELL CHEUVREUX
France's Credit Agricole is planning to spin off its Cheuvreux securities business to independent brokerage Kepler. link.reuters.com/xyt49s
($1 = 0.6422 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
