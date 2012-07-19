BRIEF-ENSTAR ANNOUNCES SALE OF PAVONIA LIFE BUSINESS TO GLOBAL BANKERS INSURANCE GROUP
* ENSTAR ANNOUNCES SALE OF PAVONIA LIFE BUSINESS TO GLOBAL BANKERS INSURANCE GROUP
Financial Times
Headlines
RATE PROBE TURNS TO BIG BANK QUARTET -
BOMBS STRIKES AT HEART OF SYRIAN REGIME -
CHINA TO BUY US ASSETS VIA GM PENSION -
CREDIT SUISSE ACTS TO TACKLE CAPITAL FEARS -
COST CUTTING HELPS BOFA SWING TO PROFIT -
GROSS RETURNS TO FORM AS PIMCO'S FLAGSHIP ETF DOUBLES -
OLYMPIC FLIP FOR UK JOBS MARKET -
CARBON PRICES TUMBLE TO RECORD LOW -
TOLL ROAD PLANNED IN INFRASTRUCTURE PUSH -
Overview
RATE PROBE TURNS TO BIG BANK QUARTET
Regulators are focusing on at least four of Europe's biggest banks as they investigate Libor rate rigging. link.reuters.com/veb59s
BOMBS STRIKES AT HEART OF SYRIAN REGIME
A bomber killed three of Bashar al-Assad's top military officials in Syria on Wednesday - including his powerful brother-in-law. link.reuters.com/web59s
CHINA TO BUY US ASSETS VIA GM PENSION
The Chinese government has agreed to buy investment stakes currently held by General Motors' pension plan. link.reuters.com/hub59s
CREDIT SUISSE ACTS TO TACKLE CAPITAL FEARS
Credit Suisse is bolstering its capital position, reversing its resistance to pressure over the issue from the Swiss central bank last month. link.reuters.com/zeb59s
COST CUTTING HELPS BOFA SWING TO PROFIT
Bank of America announced it would achieve $8 billion in annualized cost savings by mid-2015 after a strategic review known as "New BAC," which is leading to heavy job losses. link.reuters.com/bub59s
GROSS RETURNS TO FORM AS PIMCO'S FLAGSHIP ETF DOUBLES
The world's biggest bond fund manager at PIMCO has doubled the size of its flagship exchange-traded fund in less than two months, hitting $2 billion in assets as performance. link.reuters.com/cub59s
OLYMPIC FLIP FOR UK JOBS MARKET
Economists have warned that Britain's jobless figures are likely to start rising again over the coming months, after the Olympic Games. link.reuters.com/dub59s
CARBON PRICES TUMBLE TO RECORD LOW
Prices for UN-backed carbon credits sank to a record low in morning trading on Wednesday following doubts over the EU's plan to back the bloc's emissions trading market. link.reuters.com/fub59s
TOLL ROAD PLANNED IN INFRASTRUCTURE PUSH
The British government have unveiled plans to introduce tolling on an existing stretch of road for the first time. link.reuters.com/gub59s (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Todd Eastham)
