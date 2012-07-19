Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

RATE PROBE TURNS TO BIG BANK QUARTET

Regulators are focusing on at least four of Europe's biggest banks as they investigate Libor rate rigging. link.reuters.com/veb59s

BOMBS STRIKES AT HEART OF SYRIAN REGIME

A bomber killed three of Bashar al-Assad's top military officials in Syria on Wednesday - including his powerful brother-in-law. link.reuters.com/web59s

CHINA TO BUY US ASSETS VIA GM PENSION

The Chinese government has agreed to buy investment stakes currently held by General Motors' pension plan. link.reuters.com/hub59s

CREDIT SUISSE ACTS TO TACKLE CAPITAL FEARS

Credit Suisse is bolstering its capital position, reversing its resistance to pressure over the issue from the Swiss central bank last month. link.reuters.com/zeb59s

COST CUTTING HELPS BOFA SWING TO PROFIT

Bank of America announced it would achieve $8 billion in annualized cost savings by mid-2015 after a strategic review known as "New BAC," which is leading to heavy job losses. link.reuters.com/bub59s

GROSS RETURNS TO FORM AS PIMCO'S FLAGSHIP ETF DOUBLES

The world's biggest bond fund manager at PIMCO has doubled the size of its flagship exchange-traded fund in less than two months, hitting $2 billion in assets as performance. link.reuters.com/cub59s

OLYMPIC FLIP FOR UK JOBS MARKET

Economists have warned that Britain's jobless figures are likely to start rising again over the coming months, after the Olympic Games. link.reuters.com/dub59s

CARBON PRICES TUMBLE TO RECORD LOW

Prices for UN-backed carbon credits sank to a record low in morning trading on Wednesday following doubts over the EU's plan to back the bloc's emissions trading market. link.reuters.com/fub59s

TOLL ROAD PLANNED IN INFRASTRUCTURE PUSH

The British government have unveiled plans to introduce tolling on an existing stretch of road for the first time. link.reuters.com/gub59s (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Todd Eastham)