Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
OSBORNE BLOCKS RENEWABLES SUBSIDIES -
British finance minister George Osborne is blocking a new
subsidy regime for renewable energy because he fear it will
deter investment in gas-fired power stations. link.reuters.com/cah59s
WORLD BRACED FOR NEW FOOD CRISIS
The world is facing a new food crisis as the worst U.S.
drought in more than 50 years drives up commodity prices. link.reuters.com/dah59s
SYRIAN REBELS SEIZE KEY BORDER POSTS
Syrian rebels took control of key crossings on the borders
with Iraq and Turkey while fighting raged on in Damascus. link.reuters.com/fah59s
REGULATOR GEARS UP LIBOR INQUIRY
The UK markets watchdog, the FSA, is set to step up its
lines of inquiry into the attempted manipulation of benchmark
interest rates. link.reuters.com/gah59s
LLOYDS AGREES TO SELL 630 BRANCHES TO CO-OP
Lloyds Banking Group has agreed the sale of 632
branches to the Co-Operative Group. link.reuters.com/hah59s
GOOGLE PRESSED ON MOBILE SERVICES BY EU
Joaquin Almunia, the EU's competition commissioner, is
demanding that Google makes changes to its mobile
services as plans to serve formal charges against the company. link.reuters.com/jah59s
ANADARKO SHELVES BRAZILIAN SALE
Anadarko Petroleum Corp has put the sale of some of
its assets in Brazil on hold. link.reuters.com/kah59s
NEW KKR FUNDS TO TARGET RETAIL INVESTORS
Private equity giant KKR & Co will launch a mutual
fund aimed at individual investors, which will focus on 'special
events' around the globe, such as Europe's debt crisis. link.reuters.com/mah59s
($1 = 0.6366 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)