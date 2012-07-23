Financial Times

Headlines

BLEAK JOBS OUTLOOK RAISES HEAT ON FED -

link.reuters.com/fun59s

EQUITY MARKET URGED TO TRIM GO-BETWEENS -

link.reuters.com/gun59s

OLYMPIANS TRADE DATA FOR TRACKING DEVICES -

link.reuters.com/hun59s

EUROPE'S BANKS STAGE US RETREAT -

link.reuters.com/jun59s

US BUYERS TURN TO BASIL FOR CHEAP CORN -

link.reuters.com/kun59s

NOKIA IN SECRET TALKS WITH OPERATORS -

link.reuters.com/mun59s

BARCLAYS LOOKS OUTSIDE FOR NEXT CHAIRMAN -

link.reuters.com/nun59s

OSBORNE FACES FRESH FIRE OVER ECONOMY -

link.reuters.com/pun59s

US BLUE-CHIPS' OUTLOOK SLASHED -

link.reuters.com/qun59s

UNIVERSAL ASSET SALES MAY BYPASS RIVALS -

link.reuters.com/sun59s

Overview

BLEAK JOBS OUTLOOK RAISES HEAT ON FED

A leading official in the FED said the U.S. will make little progress tackling high unemployment before 2014 unless the bank eases policy further. link.reuters.com/fun59s

EQUITY MARKET URGED TO TRIM GO-BETWEENS

A government-sponsored review into equities has found the stock market needs to move closer to simpler times by cutting the number of go-betweens that divide investors and companies. link.reuters.com/gun59s

OLYMPIANS TRADE DATA FOR TRACKING DEVICES

Olympic athletes are exchanging their personal physical data for the latest gadgets that record sleep, diet and exercise patterns as they try to boost their performance. link.reuters.com/hun59s

EUROPE'S BANKS STAGE US RETREAT

Euro zone banks have cut their assets dramatically from the U.S. over the five years since the financial crisis began. link.reuters.com/jun59s

US BUYERS TURN TO BRAZIL FOR CHEAP CORN

The U.S. is turning to Brazil for help with corn supplies amid low stocks and the worst drought in half a century. link.reuters.com/kun59s

NOKIA IN SECRET TALKS WITH OPERATORS

Nokia is considering ripping up its traditional mass marketing strategy when it unveils its new Windows 8 smartphone in the autumn. link.reuters.com/mun59s

BARCLAYS LOOKS OUTSIDE FOR NEXT CHAIRMAN

Barclays is looking for its next chairman from outside the bank after a shareholder revolt against the proposed appointment of Michael Rake. link.reuters.com/nun59s

OSBORNE FACES FRESH FIRE OVER ECONOMY

British finance minister George Osborne is facing pressure over data published this week expected to show the economy has contracted for the third consecutive quarter. link.reuters.com/pun59s

US BLUE CHIPS' OUTLOOK SLASHED

Wall Street analysts are scaling back the estimates of revenue growth for the largest U.S. companies amid concern the U.S. may enter soon enter recession. link.reuters.com/qun59s

UNIVERSAL ASSET SALES MAY BYPASS RIVALS

Universal plans to propose a list of concessions to get around regulators in its bid for EMI. link.reuters.com/sun59s

($1 = 0.6397 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)