Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
BLEAK JOBS OUTLOOK RAISES HEAT ON FED
A leading official in the FED said the U.S. will make little progress tackling high unemployment before 2014 unless the bank eases policy further. link.reuters.com/fun59s
EQUITY MARKET URGED TO TRIM GO-BETWEENS
A government-sponsored review into equities has found the stock market needs to move closer to simpler times by cutting the number of go-betweens that divide investors and companies. link.reuters.com/gun59s
OLYMPIANS TRADE DATA FOR TRACKING DEVICES
Olympic athletes are exchanging their personal physical data for the latest gadgets that record sleep, diet and exercise patterns as they try to boost their performance. link.reuters.com/hun59s
EUROPE'S BANKS STAGE US RETREAT
Euro zone banks have cut their assets dramatically from the U.S. over the five years since the financial crisis began. link.reuters.com/jun59s
US BUYERS TURN TO BRAZIL FOR CHEAP CORN
The U.S. is turning to Brazil for help with corn supplies amid low stocks and the worst drought in half a century. link.reuters.com/kun59s
NOKIA IN SECRET TALKS WITH OPERATORS
Nokia is considering ripping up its traditional mass marketing strategy when it unveils its new Windows 8 smartphone in the autumn. link.reuters.com/mun59s
BARCLAYS LOOKS OUTSIDE FOR NEXT CHAIRMAN
Barclays is looking for its next chairman from outside the bank after a shareholder revolt against the proposed appointment of Michael Rake. link.reuters.com/nun59s
OSBORNE FACES FRESH FIRE OVER ECONOMY
British finance minister George Osborne is facing pressure over data published this week expected to show the economy has contracted for the third consecutive quarter. link.reuters.com/pun59s
US BLUE CHIPS' OUTLOOK SLASHED
Wall Street analysts are scaling back the estimates of revenue growth for the largest U.S. companies amid concern the U.S. may enter soon enter recession. link.reuters.com/qun59s
UNIVERSAL ASSET SALES MAY BYPASS RIVALS
Universal plans to propose a list of concessions to get around regulators in its bid for EMI. link.reuters.com/sun59s
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.