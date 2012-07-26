Financial Times
Overview
UK DATA RAISE FEARS FOR TRIPLE-A STATUS
Britain's economy shrank far more than expected in the
second quarter, which cost the country its triple-A rating. link.reuters.com/cag69s
EX-CITI CHIEF WEILL URGES BANK BREAK-UP
Citigroup's former chief executive Sandy Weill has
called for a break-up of large banks. link.reuters.com/dag69s
PAY-TV CASE RAISES FUNDING QUESTIONS FOR PROSECUTORS
The Premier League helped to fund the public prosecution of
a man accused of importing cut-price satellite decoder cards. link.reuters.com/jeg69s
BLOW TO MAKING PROFITS ON SECURITIES LOANS
Asset managers will have to return to investors in their
funds any profits made from lending out securities in Europe
under new rules. link.reuters.com/keg69s
CARNWATH RESIGNS FROM BARCLAYS BOARD
The Barclays non-executive director responsible for
former chief executive Bob Diamond's 17 million pound ($26
million) final pay package resigned on Wednesday. link.reuters.com/peg69s
MAN UTD PAUSES US LISTING PLANS
Manchester United has temporarily paused plans to launch its
$300 million initial public offering in the U.S. link.reuters.com/geg69s
TELEFONICA AXES DIVIDEND TO SHIELD ITSELF
Telefonica has axed its dividend and cut directors'
pay in a drastic move to protect the company. link.reuters.com/meg69s
BANKS TOLD TO FIX SYSTEMS AFTER RBS CRASH
The Financial Services Authority plans to tell the UK's
biggest lenders To upgrade their dated IT systems. link.reuters.com/fag69s
FSA PROPOSES COMPENSATION SHAKE-UP
The FSA on Wednesday proposed an overhaul of the scheme that
compensates retail customers when financial firms fail. link.reuters.com/neg69s
AIRPORT STRIKE FOR EVE OF OLYMPICS CALLED OFF
A strike by British immigration officers, scheduled for the
eve of the Olympics, has been called off. link.reuters.com/gag69s
($1 = 0.6463 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)