NOMURA RETREATS TO FALTERING JAPAN
Nomura Holdings CEO Kenichi Watanabe resigned on Thursday over a widening insider trading scandal. link.reuters.com/man69s
BO XILAI'S WIFE CHARGED WITH MURDER
Chinese authorities have charged the wife of Bo Xilai with the murder of British businessman Neil Heywood. link.reuters.com/nan69s
ECB 'READY TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES'
The president of the ECB, Mario Draghi, said that the bank was "ready to do whatever it takes" to preserve the single currency. link.reuters.com/pan69s
LLOYDS HIT BY FURTHER 700 MLN POUNDS OF CHARGES
Lloyds took a further 700 million pounds ($1.10 billion) hit for mis-selling loan insurance in the first six months. link.reuters.com/qan69s
CHINA FUNDS NEAR DEAL FOR DEXIA UNIT
Two Chinese private equity funds are closing in on a deal to buy the asset management arm of Dexia. link.reuters.com/ran69s
BARRICK GOLD SLOWS DOWN EXPANSION
The world's largest gold producer has signalled a new restraint on expansion. link.reuters.com/san69s
FACEBOOK SHARES HIT AS AD GROWTH SLOWS
Facebook shares have dropped to a new all-time low at about $24, against its $38 issue price. link.reuters.com/tan69s
UNIVERSAL IN TALKS TO HIVE OFF PARLOPHONE
Universal Music is in talks to sell most of Parlophone, one of the crown jewels of EMI. link.reuters.com/van69s
S&P IN TALKS OVER SECURITISATION PROBE
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's in discussions with US authorities investigating its role in the securitisation of structured products. link.reuters.com/wan69s
($1 = 0.6370 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.