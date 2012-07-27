Financial Times

NOMURA RETREATS TO FALTERING JAPAN

Nomura Holdings CEO Kenichi Watanabe resigned on Thursday over a widening insider trading scandal. link.reuters.com/man69s

BO XILAI'S WIFE CHARGED WITH MURDER

Chinese authorities have charged the wife of Bo Xilai with the murder of British businessman Neil Heywood. link.reuters.com/nan69s

ECB 'READY TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES'

The president of the ECB, Mario Draghi, said that the bank was "ready to do whatever it takes" to preserve the single currency. link.reuters.com/pan69s

LLOYDS HIT BY FURTHER 700 MLN POUNDS OF CHARGES

Lloyds took a further 700 million pounds ($1.10 billion) hit for mis-selling loan insurance in the first six months. link.reuters.com/qan69s

CHINA FUNDS NEAR DEAL FOR DEXIA UNIT

Two Chinese private equity funds are closing in on a deal to buy the asset management arm of Dexia. link.reuters.com/ran69s

BARRICK GOLD SLOWS DOWN EXPANSION

The world's largest gold producer has signalled a new restraint on expansion. link.reuters.com/san69s

FACEBOOK SHARES HIT AS AD GROWTH SLOWS

Facebook shares have dropped to a new all-time low at about $24, against its $38 issue price. link.reuters.com/tan69s

UNIVERSAL IN TALKS TO HIVE OFF PARLOPHONE

Universal Music is in talks to sell most of Parlophone, one of the crown jewels of EMI. link.reuters.com/van69s

S&P IN TALKS OVER SECURITISATION PROBE

Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's in discussions with US authorities investigating its role in the securitisation of structured products. link.reuters.com/wan69s

