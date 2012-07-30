Financial Times

Headlines

BUSINESS LEADERS PUT UK ON OLYMPIC TRIAL -

link.reuters.com/ret69s

GENERAL MOTORS' MARKETING CHIEF RESIGNS -

link.reuters.com/set69s

ROMNEY FORCED TO CLARIFY IRAN POSITION -

link.reuters.com/tet69s

GERMAN BANKS CUT BACK PERIPHERY LENDING -

link.reuters.com/vet69s

SURGE IN SUSPICIOUS TRADE REPORTS TO FSA -

link.reuters.com/wet69s

OSBORNE PUTS LIBOR REVIEW ON FAST TRACK -

link.reuters.com/xet69s

SONY PITCHES TV 'SOAP' AT RAMADAN VIEWERS -

link.reuters.com/zet69s

NI'S 'FOOTSOLIDER' CEO EMERGES FROM SHADOWS -

link.reuters.com/but69s

SALES CHIP AWAY AT BAD LOANS IN EUROPE -

link.reuters.com/cut69s

Overview

BUSINESS LEADERS PUT UK ON OLYMPIC TRIAL

The world's top business leaders using the Olympics to raise tough questions about the state of Britain's economy. link.reuters.com/ret69s

GENERAL MOTORS' MARKETING CHIEF RESIGNS

General Motors' marketing chief has resigned in an unexpected shake-up at the largest U.S. carmaker by sales. link.reuters.com/set69s

ROMNEY FORCED TO CLARIFY IRAN POSITION

Mitt Romney was forced to clarify his position on Israel's right to conduct a possible military strike on Iran. link.reuters.com/tet69s

GERMAN BANKS CUT BACK PERIPHERY LENDING

Cross-border lending by German banks to the weaker parts of the euro zone has dropped by nearly a fifth since January. link.reuters.com/vet69s

SURGE IN SUSPICIOUS TRADE REPORTS TO FSA

UK brokers and bankers are flagging twice as many suspicious trades to the FSA. link.reuters.com/wet69s

OSBORNE PUTS LIBOR REVIEW ON FAST TRACK

British finance minister George Osborne has ordered an independent review into the Libor scandal. link.reuters.com/xet69s

SONY PITCHES TV 'SOAP' AT RAMADAN VIEWERS

The Ramadan festival has become a launch pad in the Middle East for the latest series of a new Arabic version of "Everybody Loves Raymond." link.reuters.com/zet69s

NI'S 'FOOTSOLIDER' CEO EMERGES FROM SHADOWS

Tom Mockridge, chief executive of News International, said he has not heard if News Corp plan to sell off its UK newspapers. link.reuters.com/but69s

SALES CHIP AWAY AT BAD LOANS IN EUROPE

The mountain of impaired loans at European banks rose by about 9 percent to more than 1 trillion euros ($1.24 trillion) by the end of last year. link.reuters.com/cut69s

($1 = 0.6364 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)