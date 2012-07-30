Financial Times
Headlines
BUSINESS LEADERS PUT UK ON OLYMPIC TRIAL -
link.reuters.com/ret69s
GENERAL MOTORS' MARKETING CHIEF RESIGNS -
link.reuters.com/set69s
ROMNEY FORCED TO CLARIFY IRAN POSITION -
link.reuters.com/tet69s
GERMAN BANKS CUT BACK PERIPHERY LENDING -
link.reuters.com/vet69s
SURGE IN SUSPICIOUS TRADE REPORTS TO FSA -
link.reuters.com/wet69s
OSBORNE PUTS LIBOR REVIEW ON FAST TRACK -
link.reuters.com/xet69s
SONY PITCHES TV 'SOAP' AT RAMADAN VIEWERS -
link.reuters.com/zet69s
NI'S 'FOOTSOLIDER' CEO EMERGES FROM SHADOWS -
link.reuters.com/but69s
SALES CHIP AWAY AT BAD LOANS IN EUROPE -
link.reuters.com/cut69s
Overview
BUSINESS LEADERS PUT UK ON OLYMPIC TRIAL
The world's top business leaders using the Olympics to raise
tough questions about the state of Britain's economy. link.reuters.com/ret69s
GENERAL MOTORS' MARKETING CHIEF RESIGNS
General Motors' marketing chief has resigned in an
unexpected shake-up at the largest U.S. carmaker by sales. link.reuters.com/set69s
ROMNEY FORCED TO CLARIFY IRAN POSITION
Mitt Romney was forced to clarify his position on Israel's
right to conduct a possible military strike on Iran. link.reuters.com/tet69s
GERMAN BANKS CUT BACK PERIPHERY LENDING
Cross-border lending by German banks to the weaker parts of
the euro zone has dropped by nearly a fifth since January. link.reuters.com/vet69s
SURGE IN SUSPICIOUS TRADE REPORTS TO FSA
UK brokers and bankers are flagging twice as many suspicious
trades to the FSA. link.reuters.com/wet69s
OSBORNE PUTS LIBOR REVIEW ON FAST TRACK
British finance minister George Osborne has ordered an
independent review into the Libor scandal. link.reuters.com/xet69s
SONY PITCHES TV 'SOAP' AT RAMADAN VIEWERS
The Ramadan festival has become a launch pad in the Middle
East for the latest series of a new Arabic version of "Everybody
Loves Raymond." link.reuters.com/zet69s
NI'S 'FOOTSOLIDER' CEO EMERGES FROM SHADOWS
Tom Mockridge, chief executive of News International, said
he has not heard if News Corp plan to sell off its UK
newspapers. link.reuters.com/but69s
SALES CHIP AWAY AT BAD LOANS IN EUROPE
The mountain of impaired loans at European banks rose by
about 9 percent to more than 1 trillion euros ($1.24 trillion)
by the end of last year. link.reuters.com/cut69s
($1 = 0.6364 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)