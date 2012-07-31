Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

HSBC SETS ASIDE $2 BLN TO COVER FINES

HSBC's profit dipped as Europe's biggest bank set aside $2 billion to cover U.S. law enforcement and regulatory costs. link.reuters.com/raz69s

GAMES TURN LONDON INTO 'GHOST TOWN'

The Olympics is creating a "ghost town" as visitors who would normally flock to the capital's shops, hotels and theatres stay away. link.reuters.com/saz69s

NORTH INDIA CRIPPLED BY POWER CUTS

A protracted blackout disrupted the lives of an estimated 300 million people across northern India on Monday. link.reuters.com/taz69s

PRIVATE EQUITY ASSETS HIT RECORD $3 TRILLION

The value of assets managed by the private equity industry rose last year to a record $3 trillion. link.reuters.com/vaz69s

HISCOX CHAIRMAN ATTACKS RED TAPE

The outgoing chairman of Hiscox has criticised the approach to corporate governance by institutional investors. link.reuters.com/xaz69s

DMGT FILES CASE AGAINST TWITTER USER

An anonymous Twitter user who allegedly set up an account pretending to be a company executive has had a case filed against him by the publisher. link.reuters.com/zaz69s

LIBOR REVIEW TO LOOK INTO SCRAPPING RATE

Libor could be scrapped altogether and replaced with a different interest rate, according to a review set up by the UK government. link.reuters.com/bez69s

NBC OLYMPICS COVERAGE DRAWS FIRE

NBC Universal has faced fierce criticism on social media for its time-delayed Olympics coverage. link.reuters.com/cez69s

IRAN SENTENCES BANK FRAUDSTERS TO DEATH

An Iranian court has sentenced four people to death for their role in a $2.8 billion bank fraud. link.reuters.com/dez69s (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Todd Eastham)