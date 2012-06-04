Financial Times
SPAIN SEEKS CENTRALISED CONTROL OF BUDGETS
Spain's prime minister Mariano Rajoy has called for
centralised control of national budgets in the euro zone in an
unexpected gesture to mollify Brussels and Berlin on the eve of
what is expected to be a crucial week for Madrid. link.reuters.com/rut58s
KERVIEL SET FOR SOCGEN APPEAL CASE IN PARIS
Jerome Kerviel will set foot in a Paris courtroom again on
Monday, two years after the former trader was sentenced to three
years behind bars and ordered to pay 4.9 billion euros ($6.06
billion) to former employer Societe Generale. link.reuters.com/sut58s
OLIGARCHS THREATEN BP'S RUSSIA SALE
The group of billionaire oligarchs who are BP's
partners in TNK-BP have threatened to thwart any
attempt by the UK oil group to sell its stake in the joint
venture, creating fresh risks for chief executive Bob Dudley as
he moves to execute one of the biggest divestments in the UK
energy group's history. link.reuters.com/tut58s
FSA TO SPOT CHECK CITY OF LONDON FIRMS
The UK financial watchdog is to carry out spot checks on
City of London firms' reporting of suspicious trades, as part of
its broader crackdown on market abuse, the Financial Times has
learnt. link.reuters.com/wut58s
EMERGING MARKET CENTRAL BANKS SELL EUROS
Central banks in emerging markets have been dumping euros to
shore up their own currencies, contributing to the euro's
drastic slide in recent weeks, according to traders. link.reuters.com/xut58s
TALKS BEGIN OVER INDONESIA SHIPPING DISPUTE
A liquidator trying to recover at least $140 million from an
Indonesian shipping group controlled by the late President
Suharto's youngest son was in "active discussions" over the
weekend on a resolution to the three-year dispute over a
subsidiary that an English court has ruled was "cleaned out" of
its assets. link.reuters.com/zut58s
FINANCIALS SELLING PRIVATE EQUITY STAKES
Regulatory measures put in place following the financial
crisis are prompting European financial groups to sell their
investments in private equity, drying up funds used to conduct
leveraged buyouts. link.reuters.com/byt58s
AIRLINES PLAN SALE OF NATS STAKE
A group of airlines that part-owns the UK's air traffic
controller is seeking to sell its stake in the part-privatised
company even though the government has quietly shelved plans to
sell down its own holding. link.reuters.com/cyt58s
($1 = 0.8089 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)