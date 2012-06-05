Financial Times
MF GLOBAL'S CORZINE MAY FACE LEGAL CLAIMS
Jon Corzine has been blamed by the legal trustee overseeing
the bankruptcy of the MF Global for ramping up risk
at the dealer-broker while failing to overhaul money management
systems. link.reuters.com/byx58s
RUSSIAN COURT REOPENS $13 BILLION BP SUIT
A Siberian court has called for a new hearing into a $13
billion lawsuit filed by minority shareholders in TNK-BP
against BP over a failed bid last year to form
an alliance with Rosneft, the Russian state oil
champion. link.reuters.com/cyx58s
LISBON TO INJECT BILLIONS INTO LARGEST BANKS
The Portuguese government will inject 6.6 billion euros
($8.25 billion) into three of the country's largest banks,
becoming the latest euro zone country to tap international
bailout funding for an undercapitalised financial sector. link.reuters.com/dyx58s
DRAGON CONSORTIUM WINS IRAQ OIL FIELDS BID
Dragon Oil has emerged as a partner in a winning
consortium seeking to develop new oil and gas fields in southern
Iraq, although low levels of interest from companies marked the
auction of 12 blocks last week. link.reuters.com/fyx58s
SCHRODERS EYES PROPERTY LOANS MARKET
Schroders is in talks to enter the real estate
lending market in the latest example of a company moving into
the funding gap created by the retrenchment of bank lending. link.reuters.com/gyx58s
EFG-HERMES IN LEGAL THREAT OVER BID
The fight for control of the Arab world's most prominent
investment bank escalated on Monday with its managers
threatening to take legal steps to halt a hostile takeover
attempt by a group of Egyptian financiers. link.reuters.com/hyx58s
BRUSSELS NEUTRAL ON CARMAKER OVERCAPACITY
Europe's industry commissioner has ruled out a Brussels-led
fix for the car industry's deepening crisis of excess capacity,
ahead of a meeting with carmaking chief executives on Wednesday.
link.reuters.com/jyx58s
BANK UNION ADVOCATES HIT GERMAN OPPOSITION
Moves by senior EU leaders to develop a "banking union" in
Europe face robust opposition from banks in Germany over fears
that they would be put on the hook to support rivals in weaker
countries. link.reuters.com/kyx58s
($1 = 0.6501 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)