BRIEF-Pixium Vision FY revenue falls to 2.5 million euros
* FY operating loss 12.5 million euros ($13.26 million) versus loss of 15.7 million euros year ago
Financial Times
SAWIRIS BACKS OUT IN BID FOR EFG-HERMES
Naguib Sawiris, the Egyptian telecommunications mogul, has decided against joining a consortium of investors attempting to take over EFG-Hermes, the Middle East investment bank. link.reuters.com/vad68s
TAX 'FRAUD' TRIAL FOR EX-UNICREDIT CHIEF
Alessandro Profumo, former chief executive of UniCredit , and 19 others must stand trial for alleged tax fraud involving a scheme set up by Barclays, a Milan judge said on Tuesday. link.reuters.com/wad68s
WPP'S SORRELL DEFENDS PAY PACKAGE
Sir Martin Sorrell, chief executive of WPP, has issued a robust defence of his pay ahead of a showdown with some big shareholders in the world's largest advertising group that is shaping up as a test case for executive remuneration in the UK. link.reuters.com/xad68s
BANK STAFF COSTS TAKE BIGGER SHARE OF POT
The world's big international banks are paying out much more on staff costs relative to profits since the financial crisis while slashing the portion of income paid out in dividends, according to data compiled by the Financial Times. link.reuters.com/zad68s
SPAIN MAKES EXPLICIT PLEA FOR BANK AID
Spain has made its most explicit call to date for European institutions to recapitalise the country's banks amid concerns about its own ability to raise the billions of euros needed on sovereign bond markets. link.reuters.com/bed68s
FSA RELAXES SCRUTINY OF SOME FINANCIAL ROLES
The top City of London regulator is relaxing its scrutiny of non-executive recruits to banks and other financial services groups amid company complaints that the tests hinder them in making appointments. link.reuters.com/ced68s
EX-FACEBOOK EXECUTIVE UNVEILS VIDEO CHAT SITE
Sean Parker, an early executive at Facebook, is starting a video chat site because he thinks social media is making people lonelier. link.reuters.com/ded68s
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japanese shares eked out small gains on Monday in a choppy session marked by low volumes as investors stayed on the sidelines with the U.S. markets closed for a holiday.
* Inside secure announces strong 2016 results following completion of strategic transformation