UPDATE 4-TransCanada files Keystone XL route application in Nebraska
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year
Financial Times
RUSSIAN WATCHDOG TARGETS TNK-BP DISPUTE
Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog has proposed regulatory changes that would force the public disclosure of the confidential agreement at the centre of a stand-off between BP and its Russian billionaire partners in TNK-BP. link.reuters.com/gej68s
BANK OF CYPRUS SEEK FSA COVER FOR UK SAVERS
Bank of Cyprus is set to join the UK's deposit protection scheme as it moves to insulate its 50,000 British savers from further turmoil in Greece. link.reuters.com/hej68s
MITTAL TO REDUCE CHINA STEEL AMBITIONS
Lakshmi Mittal has signalled a dramatic scaling back of ArcelorMittal's ambitions to expand in China's steel industry through an agreement to cut the company's stake in one of the country's top metals producers. link.reuters.com/kej68s
CANADIAN PM URGES CLOSER LINKS TO ASIA
Stephen Harper, prime minister of Canada, has said Washington's decision to delay construction of a controversial oil pipeline was the "wake-up call" that Canada needed to reduce its dependence on its neighbour and strengthen links with Asia. link.reuters.com/mej68s
KOREAN BUYING SPREE BOOSTS BRENT PRICE
The price of the world's most important oil benchmark is being boosted by South Korean refiners buying on the back of a tax loophole involving North Sea oil. link.reuters.com/nej68s
SOROS AMONG BRAZIL TELECOM BIDDERS
George Soros's investment fund has been named as one of six groups bidding for Brazil's new fourth-generation telecom licences as the country races to improve its infrastructure before hosting the World Cup and Olympics. link.reuters.com/pej68s
($1 = 0.6469 British pounds)
* OPEC may extend or deepen cuts if global supply glut persists
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio reported net profit dropped 70.9 percent to 178.3 million reais ($57.8 million) in the quarter that finished in December, compared to a profit of 612.5 million reais a year ago.