EX-BEAR STEARNS EXECUTIVES TO PAY $275 MILLION
Former executives of Bear Stearns have agreed to pay $275
million to investors in a rare example of senior Wall Street
figures being held liable for allegations of misconduct. link.reuters.com/gyn68s
IIF SEEKS NEW PLAN ON BANK FAILURES
Regulators need to form a common international framework to
manage any future banking failures, but the rules should be
built around the needs of the banks and not just imposed from
above, said the Institute of International Finance. link.reuters.com/hyn68s
BEST BUY FOUNDER RESIGNS FROM BOARD
Richard Schulze, Best Buy's founder and chairman,
raised the prospect of selling his 20 percent stake in the
electronics retailer by saying he was "exploring all available
options" as he announced his immediate resignation from its
board. link.reuters.com/jyn68s
EURO ZONE WOES HINDER BARCLAYS DISPOSALS
Barclays' ambitious asset disposal programme
launched early last year to boost profitability has been
hampered by the eurozone crisis and uncertainty over financial
regulation in the UK. link.reuters.com/kyn68s
HACKERS GET SOCIAL IN LATEST NETWORK ATTACKS
Security breaches at LinkedIn and eHarmony have
highlighted an escalation in attacks on social networks from
hackers seeking to exploit personal data, according to security
firms. link.reuters.com/myn68s
PHILLIPS 66 TO BOOST RAIL CAPACITY FOR OIL
Phillips 66, the refining and chemicals group spun
off from ConocoPhillips in May, is ordering 2,000 rail cars to
transport crude from the North Dakota oilfields to its
refineries on the east and west coasts of the U.S., in a sign of
how the boom in onshore oil production is shaking up the
American energy industry. link.reuters.com/nyn68s
LOTUS SACKS CHIEF EXECUTIVE AFTER PROBE
Group Lotus has sacked Dany Bahar, its chief executive,
throwing fresh doubts over the future of the loss-making UK
sports car maker. link.reuters.com/pyn68s
