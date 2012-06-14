US issuers rush to sell Formosa bonds before rule change
* US blue chips head for Taiwan to lock in flexible funding terms
Financial Times
BANKS BOW TO EU OVER LIMIT TO BONUSES
Bankers' bonuses across the European Union are set to be limited by law, with many bank lobbyists admitting in private that they have lost the fight against a European Parliament initiative to limit the size of bonuses relative to salary. link.reuters.com/kek78s
FRANCE SEEKS EURO ZONE STABILITY PACKAGE
France is pressing the EU to adopt a financial stability package to stem the euro zone crisis, believing negative market reaction to the 100 billion euro ($125.74 billion) bailout of Spain's banks shows the need for more comprehensive action. link.reuters.com/mek78s
JPMORGAN CHIEF BLAMES EXECUTIVES
Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, told a congressional hearing on Wednesday he was unaware the bank's chief investment office was accumulating large losses because he was "assured" by his top executives there was only an "isolated, small issue". link.reuters.com/nek78s
AMAZON AND GOOGLE TO COMPETE FOR DOMAINS
Amazon and Google are set to go head-to-head in a battle to own the potential successors to .com, as the Internet undergoes a "Big Bang" of domain names that will see the introduction of hundreds of new web suffixes. link.reuters.com/pek78s
UK'S CAMERON CLEARS WAY FOR HEATHROW U-TURN
British Prime Minister David Cameron has paved the way for a U-turn on building a third runway at Heathrow airport, amid signs that Downing Street is cooling to the idea of building a new hub in the Thames Estuary. link.reuters.com/qek78s
WPP INVESTORS REJECT SORRELL PAY PLAN
Shareholders in WPP have delivered one of the biggest investor rebukes over executive pay in UK corporate history, voting down the board remuneration policies of the advertising group in protest at the rewards offered to chief executive Sir Martin Sorrell. link.reuters.com/rek78s
BLAIR CALLS ON GERMANY TO STAND BY EURO
Tony Blair has delivered a stark warning of a popular backlash against austerity policies in the euro zone ahead of this Sunday's re-run election in Greece. link.reuters.com/sek78s
CABLE TO UNVEIL REVISED EXECUTIVE PAY PLANS
More details have emerged of British business minister Vince Cable's watered-down proposals to give investors more power over executive pay as Labour hailed the "blossoming" of shareholder activism on the issue. link.reuters.com/tek78s
UK'S OSBORNE TO ADOPT VICKERS REFORMS
British Finance Minister George Osborne is to vow to stop problems created by the financial services industry from threatening ordinary taxpayers as he sets out plans for a reform of British banking. link.reuters.com/vek78s
($1 = 0.6418 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
* US blue chips head for Taiwan to lock in flexible funding terms
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Nikkei share average probed more than one-month highs on Monday, cheered by Wall Street breaking records, a weaker yen and relief that talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yielded no negative surprises.
Feb 12 Drugmaker Sanofi is close to selling some over-the-counter products to Ipsen SA, in a deal that could be valued at nearly 100 million euros ($106.18 million), Bloomberg reported.