G20 BID TO CUT COST OF EURO BORROWING
Euro zone members of the Group of 20 leading economies will
commit to driving down borrowing costs across the single
currency area, according to a leaked draft of the communique
from the summit in Mexico on Tuesday. link.reuters.com/naj88s
HEDGE FUNDS BET ON BIG BUNDS SELL-OFF
Leading hedge fund managers are betting on a significant
sell-off in German government bonds in the coming months after a
sharp fall in yields on the debt paper driven by a flight to
safety in the euro zone. link.reuters.com/paj88s
EVERBRIGHT PLANS HONG KONG LISTING
Everbright Bank, a Chinese state lender that
focuses on small businesses and consumers, is determined to buck
a market trend of failed initial public offerings and list in
Hong Kong before the end of this year, according to a senior
executive. link.reuters.com/qaj88s
CRISIS MANAGEMENT GROUPS TO AID WORLD BANKS
Formal cross-border crisis management groups have been set
up for 24 of the world's 29 most important banks, but much more
needs to be done before regulators can be confident they could
safely be steered through a crisis, according to a report by a
group of global regulators. link.reuters.com/raj88s
US WATCHDOG HITS LONDON AS 'RISKY'
U.S. lawmakers and regulators have attacked London as a
source of financial crises and promised tougher crossborder
rules in the wake of $2 billion in trading losses at the UK unit
of JPMorgan Chase. link.reuters.com/saj88s
TRADING BEFORE DEALS HITS DECADE LOW
Trading ahead of London-listed mergers and acquisitions last
year dropped to the lowest level in nearly a decade, according
to the UK Financial Services Authority, as abnormal price
movements preceded 19.8 percent of all deals. link.reuters.com/taj88s
RYANAIR MAKES THIRD BID FOR AER LINGUS
Ryanair has made an audacious third attempt at
taking over Aer Lingus, Ireland's flag carrier. link.reuters.com/vaj88s
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)