G20 BID TO CUT COST OF EURO BORROWING

Euro zone members of the Group of 20 leading economies will commit to driving down borrowing costs across the single currency area, according to a leaked draft of the communique from the summit in Mexico on Tuesday. link.reuters.com/naj88s

HEDGE FUNDS BET ON BIG BUNDS SELL-OFF

Leading hedge fund managers are betting on a significant sell-off in German government bonds in the coming months after a sharp fall in yields on the debt paper driven by a flight to safety in the euro zone. link.reuters.com/paj88s

EVERBRIGHT PLANS HONG KONG LISTING

Everbright Bank, a Chinese state lender that focuses on small businesses and consumers, is determined to buck a market trend of failed initial public offerings and list in Hong Kong before the end of this year, according to a senior executive. link.reuters.com/qaj88s

CRISIS MANAGEMENT GROUPS TO AID WORLD BANKS

Formal cross-border crisis management groups have been set up for 24 of the world's 29 most important banks, but much more needs to be done before regulators can be confident they could safely be steered through a crisis, according to a report by a group of global regulators. link.reuters.com/raj88s

US WATCHDOG HITS LONDON AS 'RISKY'

U.S. lawmakers and regulators have attacked London as a source of financial crises and promised tougher crossborder rules in the wake of $2 billion in trading losses at the UK unit of JPMorgan Chase. link.reuters.com/saj88s

TRADING BEFORE DEALS HITS DECADE LOW

Trading ahead of London-listed mergers and acquisitions last year dropped to the lowest level in nearly a decade, according to the UK Financial Services Authority, as abnormal price movements preceded 19.8 percent of all deals. link.reuters.com/taj88s

RYANAIR MAKES THIRD BID FOR AER LINGUS

Ryanair has made an audacious third attempt at taking over Aer Lingus, Ireland's flag carrier. link.reuters.com/vaj88s (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)