Financial Times

MOODY'S DOWNGRADES TOP BANKS

Fifteen of the biggest global banks were downgraded by Moody's Investors Service on Thursday, adding to pressure on their borrowing costs and triggering multi-billion dollar collateral calls. link.reuters.com/jyt88s

MADRID MOVES TO EASE BAILOUT FEARS

Spain has sought to ease investors' fears that it needs a full-scale international bailout of its economy by publishing two "stress tests" showing that Spanish banks need between 16 billion euros ($20.17 billion) and 62 billion euros in new capital. link.reuters.com/kyt88s

IMF CHALLENGES BERLIN'S CRISIS RESPONSE

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday challenged Berlin's game plan for pulling the eurozone out of its crisis by advocating a series of short-term fixes that the German government has resisted. link.reuters.com/myt88s

PAY STORM THREATENS XSTRATA MERGER

Xstrata's $65 billion merger plan with Glencore is facing a fresh threat after a leading UK investor group admonished the miner's plans to pay 173 million pounds to retain its senior management if the deal goes through. link.reuters.com/nyt88s

ECB TO RELAX LOAN RULES FOR SPANISH BANKS

The European Central Bank is expected to give Spanish banks a much-needed boost with a significant loosening of rules on collateral required to obtain its liquidity, which could be followed by steps to reduce the role of credit-rating agencies in its operations. link.reuters.com/pyt88s

RBS SUFFERS BLOW OVER BRANCHES DEAL

Royal Bank of Scotland is set to receive up to 300 million pounds less than it expected for a package of branches it is selling to Santander UK because the business has failed to hit a number of targets outlined in the deal. link.reuters.com/qyt88s

CHESAPEAKE NAMES DUNHAM CHAIRMAN

Chesapeake Energy, the U.S. gas producer, has appointed Archie Dunham, former head of ConocoPhillips, as its new chairman in a boardroom shake-up intended to address investors' concerns over corporate governance and give large shareholders more influence. link.reuters.com/ryt88s

TRITON IN EUROPEAN DIRECTORIES OFFER

Triton, the northern Europe-focused private equity firm, has offered to take over European Directories after accumulating a sizeable share of the directory company's debt. link.reuters.com/syt88s

($1 = 0.6386 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)