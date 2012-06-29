Transocean's stock could surge with $60 oil -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Transocean Ltd could rise more than 35 percent in the next year or two if oil prices top $60 a barrel, Barron's said in an article on Sunday.
Overview
BOSTOCK POISED TO LEAVE M&S
Kate Bostock, the head of all of Marks and Spencer's non-food business, including clothing, is poised to leave the high street retailer. link.reuters.com/jax98s
LIBOR FIRESTORM ENGULFS DIAMOND
Bob Diamond, chief executive of Barclays, was engulfed in a political firestorm on Thursday following revelations of his bank's attempts to rig market interest rates for financial gain, sending shares in Britain's biggest bank down almost 16 percent. link.reuters.com/max98s
SPLIT NOT FOR FAMILY OR SCANDAL, SAYS MURDOCH
Rupert Murdoch's decision to split the media empire he has led for almost 60 years has nothing to do with a desire to hand it to his children or the UK phone hacking scandal, News Corp's 81-year-old chairman and chief executive insisted on Thursday. link.reuters.com/fux98s
IRAN DISGUISES TANKERS IN SANCTIONS GAME
Over the past month, the bulk of Iran's fleet of oil supertankers suddenly disappeared off the map. link.reuters.com/dux98s
ITALY'S DEMANDS HOLD UP GROWTH PACKAGE
Italy has held up a 120 billion euro ($149.12 billion)package of measures to enhance economic growth and create jobs that was to be the one concrete achievement of the EU summit, refusing to give the green light until Germany supported short-term measures to provide relief from the debt crisis. link.reuters.com/cux98s
JP MORGAN TO ANNOUNCE $5 BILLION 'WHALE' LOSS
JPMorgan Chase is expected to announce losses of about $5 billion related to trades by the so-called London whale at its second-quarter earnings presentation in two weeks. link.reuters.com/bux98s
UK RECOVERY PROVES SLOW AND LONG
Britain's 2008-09 recession, the worst of the postwar era, was not as deep as had been believed, but recovery since then has been slower and more prolonged, new data show. link.reuters.com/gux98s
VIVENDI PARTS COMPANY WITH CEO
Jean-Bernard Levy was ousted as chief executive of Vivendi on Thursday, opening the door to a potential break-up of the French media and telecoms group. link.reuters.com/hux98s
($1 = 0.6449 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
