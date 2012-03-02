PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
UK'S OSBORNE TO DEFY CALLS TO REMOVE TAX RATE
British finance minister George Osborne is to defy calls for the removal of the 50 pence upper rate on income tax and will instead instigate a clampdown on wealthy homeowners in an attempt to demonstrate that the rich cannot avoid Britain's austerity programme. link.reuters.com/ban86s
FSA WIDENS HIGH-PROFILE INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION
One of the UK financial regulator's most high-profile investigations into insider trading is expanding, with the Financial Services Authority (FSA) asking several institutions, including brokerages, for information on trading and other data. link.reuters.com/zym86s
EURO ZONE DELAYS ATHENS RESCUE FUNDS
Euro zone members have delayed approval of more than half of the 130 billion euros ($173.31 billion) bailout for Greece after deeming that Athens has yet to meet all the terms set as the price of a second rescue. link.reuters.com/xym86s
STAFF AT JOHN LEWIS BRACED FOR BONUS CUT
The John Lewis Partnership is next week expected to announce the first cut in its staff bonus for three years as high street turmoil takes its toll on the employee-owned retailer. link.reuters.com/wym86s
GOOGLE ROLLS OUT PRIVACY RULES
Google angered European regulators on Thursday by rolling out a new privacy policy despite repeated requests to delay the project and warnings that it might not be lawful. link.reuters.com/vym86s
UK JUDGE ORDERS FUGITIVE OLIGARCH TO TURN HIMSELF IN
A Kazakh oligarch accused of siphoning off $5 billion from Kazakhstan bank BTA has until March 9 to turn himself in and disclose his assets or be prevented from defending fraud claims, the High Court in London has ordered. link.reuters.com/tym86s
MOODY'S CUTS PEUGEOT'S RATING TO 'JUNK'
Peugeot Citroen's debt rating has been downgraded to "junk" status by Moody's Investor Service, a day after it unveiled a global manufacturing and purchasing alliance with General Motors. link.reuters.com/sym86s
