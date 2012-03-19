GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip off 1-1/2-yr high, Trump's yuan remarks in focus
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
LONDON, March 18 Financial Times
BUMI SHAREHOLDER LOOKS TO SIMPLIFY STRUCTURE
The Indonesian entrepreneur who bailed out the country's powerful Bakrie family by buying a $1 billion stake in coal miner Bumi is to implement a potentially major restructuring programme when he becomes the company's executive chairman. link.reuters.com/jap27s
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CHIEF SAYS BIG SHIPS ARE SAFE
The chief executive of Royal Caribbean Cruises has defended the use of big ships, claiming that they are safer and more popular with holidaymakers than smaller, older vessels. link.reuters.com/kap27s
UK'S OSBORNE PROMISES TAX CRACKDOWN
British finance minister George Osborne has promised to "aggressively" crack down on stamp duty avoidance in next week's Budget, as he attempts to reshape the way that the wealthy are taxed in Britain. link.reuters.com/map27s
UPS AGREES TO BUY TNT EXPRESS IN $6.5 BILLION DEAL
UPS, the U.S. package delivery company, has agreed a deal to buy its European rival TNT Express in a takeover that is likely to value the Dutch delivery company at about 5 billion euros ($6.59 billion). link.reuters.com/nap27s
GREECE OVER HALFWAY TO RECOVERY, SAYS PM
Greece's caretaker prime minister insists that a "large, silent majority" of Greeks are willing to do whatever is needed to stay in the euro zone, despite near-daily anti-austerity demonstrations. link.reuters.com/pap27s
BANKING QUINTET UNITE FOR HEDGING TOOL
Five banks have joined forces to create a hedging tool designed to improve the health of their balance sheets and protect them against market sell-offs as international regulations force institutions to increase the quality of their assets. link.reuters.com/qap27s
GOLDMAN LOOKS TO MONOLINE INSURANCE MOVE
Goldman Sachs is considering offering so-called "monoline" insurance, as it explores new business areas ahead of incoming financial regulation expected to hit its lucrative trading operations. link.reuters.com/rap27s
LUKOIL CHIEF AIMS TO SHAKE UP ARCTIC OIL
Private resources companies will soon be allowed access to Russia's vast Arctic oil and gasfields, and the country's tax system will be changed to promote growth in the sector, according to the chief executive of Lukoil. link.reuters.com/sap27s
RBS BOOSTS PROPORTION OF SME LOAN APPROVALS
Royal Bank of Scotland has increased the proportion of small business loan applications that it approves, outstripping UK rivals, in a trend that will hearten government ministers but may concern shareholders. link.reuters.com/vap27s
TELECOMS ANTITRUST PROBE DETAILS REVEALED
Europe's top antitrust enforcer last month forged ahead with an investigation into whether the continent's five largest telecoms groups rigged mobile technology standards, in spite of their chief executives offering personal assurances to work through a pan-industry body. link.reuters.com/wap27s
INTEREST RATES SWAP MIS-SELLING PROBED
The UK financial services regulator has said it will look into the possibility that interest rate swaps may have been mis-sold by banks, including Barclays. link.reuters.com/xap27s
BLACKSTONE TO TAKE ON SOCIETE GENERALE PROPERTY LOANS
Blackstone is set to take control of 100 million euros worth of commercial property loans owned by Societe Generale as the French bank pushes to shed its exposure to global real estate. link.reuters.com/zap27s
DIAGEO STEPS UP PRESSURE ON TEQUILA BUSINESS
Diageo, the world's largest spirits company by sales, is stepping up the pressure on the family owners of tequila maker Jose Cuervo, demanding a resolution to year-long talks over an acquisition within the next few months. link.reuters.com/bep27s
($1 = 0.6312 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
BEIJING, Feb 24 China's coal imports from North Korea eased last month after new U.N. Security Council sanctions curbing the isolated country's sales of the fuel abroad came into effect, as Russia, Mongolia, Australia and Indonesia raised shipments, data showed on Friday.
By Fransiska Nangoy JAKARTA, Feb 24 Indonesia's crude palm oil (CPO) output likely declined in January, a second straight monthly drop in the world's top producer of the widely used commodity, a Reuters survey showed. CPO production in the Southeast Asian nation likely slipped to 2.95 million tonnes in January from 3.22 million tonnes in December, according to the median estimate in a survey of three industry associations and a state palm research firm. Exports of I