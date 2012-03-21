Financial Times

EU DEFIES CARBON TRADE WAR THREATS

The threat of a trade war will not make the European Union back down on climate legislation, Connie Hedegaard, the bloc's climate chief, said on Tuesday following pressure from foreign governments who want the EU to drop plans to charge airlines for carbon emissions. link.reuters.com/nyw27s

BID TO UNLOCK COMMODITIES LIQUIDITY CRUNCH

European banks are preparing a new type of securitised vehicle bundling together loans to commodity trading houses to try to resolve the credit crunch in the commodities industry. link.reuters.com/pyw27s

OSBORNE PLANS A BUDGET TAX GRAB ON LONDON'S TOP HOMES

Britain finance minister George Osborne will on Wednesday stage a tax grab on London's booming top-end property market, in a Budget which will offer significant cuts in the taxes paid by business and low and middle income families. link.reuters.com/qyw27s

CRUDE DROPS AFTER SAUDI INTERVENTION

Oil prices fell more than $2 a barrel on the back of attempts by Saudi Arabia to cool energy markets, amid growing worries about the damage rising costs could have on the global economic recovery. link.reuters.com/qyw27s

BATTLE LOOMS OVER MOBILE SIM CARDS

A battle has broken out between Apple and its rival smartphone makers over the standard industry template for miniature SIM cards for the next generation of slimmer handsets. link.reuters.com/syw27s

APAX RAISES BILLIONS OF EUROS IN 10 MONTHS

Apax Partners has raised 4.3 billion euros ($5.68 billion) from investors within 10 months in the largest first close of a private equity fund since the height of the financial crisis more than three years ago. But the final size is expected to be a fifth smaller than the last fund raised by Apax. link.reuters.com/tyw27s

CANACCORD AND COLLINS STEWART TO AXE 100 JOBS

Nearly 100 staff will be made redundant on Thursday when Canaccord Financial completes its acquisition of Collins Stewart Hawkpoint, as London's stockbroking industry continues to shed capacity. link.reuters.com/vyw27s ($1 = 0.6307 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)