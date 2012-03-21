PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
EU DEFIES CARBON TRADE WAR THREATS
The threat of a trade war will not make the European Union back down on climate legislation, Connie Hedegaard, the bloc's climate chief, said on Tuesday following pressure from foreign governments who want the EU to drop plans to charge airlines for carbon emissions.
BID TO UNLOCK COMMODITIES LIQUIDITY CRUNCH
European banks are preparing a new type of securitised vehicle bundling together loans to commodity trading houses to try to resolve the credit crunch in the commodities industry.
OSBORNE PLANS A BUDGET TAX GRAB ON LONDON'S TOP HOMES
Britain finance minister George Osborne will on Wednesday stage a tax grab on London's booming top-end property market, in a Budget which will offer significant cuts in the taxes paid by business and low and middle income families.
CRUDE DROPS AFTER SAUDI INTERVENTION
Oil prices fell more than $2 a barrel on the back of attempts by Saudi Arabia to cool energy markets, amid growing worries about the damage rising costs could have on the global economic recovery.
BATTLE LOOMS OVER MOBILE SIM CARDS
A battle has broken out between Apple and its rival smartphone makers over the standard industry template for miniature SIM cards for the next generation of slimmer handsets.
APAX RAISES BILLIONS OF EUROS IN 10 MONTHS
Apax Partners has raised 4.3 billion euros ($5.68 billion) from investors within 10 months in the largest first close of a private equity fund since the height of the financial crisis more than three years ago. But the final size is expected to be a fifth smaller than the last fund raised by Apax.
CANACCORD AND COLLINS STEWART TO AXE 100 JOBS
Nearly 100 staff will be made redundant on Thursday when Canaccord Financial completes its acquisition of Collins Stewart Hawkpoint, as London's stockbroking industry continues to shed capacity.
