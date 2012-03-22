Financial Times

ALASKA CHAMPIONS $40 BILLION PIPELINE PLAN

BP, ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips are in discussions about a $40 billion project to export liquefied natural gas to Asia from Alaska, potentially opening up large but stranded reserves that currently have no route to market. link.reuters.com/xac37s

MORGAN STANLEY ASKED FOR ITALIAN PAYOUT

Morgan Stanley asked Italy to cancel billions of dollars worth of outstanding derivatives contracts, generating a 2.57 billion euros ($751.83 million) payout from the Italian Treasury to the investment bank. link.reuters.com/zac37s

ECB EYES EXIT FOR CRISIS FUND

The European Central Bank is falling behind on a 40 billion euros asset purchase programme launched at the height of the euro zone crisis, in a sign it could be dropped as a first step towards unwinding huge emergency support for the region's financial system. link.reuters.com/bec37s

CHALLENGE EXPECTED TO O'REILLY GRIP ON IRISH MEDIA GROUP

The O'Reilly family grip on the management of Independent News & Media is coming under fresh pressure with two large shareholders seeking to oust the chief executive of the Irish media group at its June annual meeting. link.reuters.com/cec37s

HARTFORD MULLS DISPOSALS AFTER PAULSON CAMPAIGN

Hartford Financial Services is considering the sale of its life insurance business in response to pressure from billionaire investor John Paulson who has also urged the group to split off its prized property and casualty unit from the rest of its operations. link.reuters.com/fec37s

UK GOVERNMENT PLANS AIR TRAFFIC SALE

The British government is set to announce next week that it will auction part of its stake in the UK's air traffic controller - a sale that would raise about 250 million pounds for the Treasury and underscore British Prime Minister David Cameron's commitment to opening up more infrastructure to private investment. link.reuters.com/gec37s

SONY SHAKES UP LEADERSHIP STRUCTURE

Sony is shaking up the leadership structure of its U.S. entertainment businesses in preparation for Sir Howard Stringer's handover as chairman and chief executive to Kazuo Hirai. The reshuffle will hand more power to Michael Lynton, chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, and to Nicole Seligman, the Japanese group's general counsel. link.reuters.com/hec37s

COMEBACK OF THE 'DASH FOR TRASH'

The "dash for trash" that emerged at the nadir of the financial crisis in 2009 has made a comeback this year as investors have piled into the riskiest corporate bonds they can find. link.reuters.com/jec37s

LLOYDS TO SELL BUYOUT LOANS TO BAIN UNIT

Lloyds Banking Group has stepped up efforts to shrink its balance sheet by agreeing to sell a 500 million pound portfolio of mostly UK leveraged loans for private equity buyouts to the debt investment arm of Bain Capital, according to people familiar with the matter. link.reuters.com/kec37s ($1 = 0.6310 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)