Financial Times
MERKEL SET TO ALLOW FIREWALL TO RISE
Germany is poised to bow to international pressure and allow
a temporary increase in the euro zone's financial "firewall"
this week, to prevent the crisis in the region's periphery
spreading to other member states. link.reuters.com/num37s
BANKS SET TO CUT $1 TRILLION FROM BALANCE SHEETS
Investment banks are to shrink their balance sheets by
another $1 trillion or up to 7 percent globally within the next
two years, says a report that foresees a shake-up of market
share in the industry. link.reuters.com/pum37s
HEDGE FUNDS FACE HIGHER TRADING COSTS
Leading prime brokerages are preparing to hit clients with
across-the-board increases in the cost of trading, which could
dry up liquidity and cause niche global markets to shut down. link.reuters.com/qum37s
BIRDS EYE IGLO PUT UP FOR SALE BY PERMIRA
Birds Eye Iglo, the frozen foods business bought out of
Unilever by Permira, is joining the shopping trolley
of food assets up for sale. link.reuters.com/rum37s
UBS TO OFFER ORCEL FULL BACKING
UBS is gearing up to use its balance sheet heft to
back its new co-head of investment banking as the Swiss group
steps up efforts to revive its status in the market. link.reuters.com/sum37s
LLOYDS' DEAL FACES BUYOUT OPPOSITION
Two private equity firms are looking for ways to block
Lloyds Banking Group's sale of their loans to a Bain
Capital arm, according to a person familiar with the matter. link.reuters.com/tum37s
LUXEMBOURG FACES EU RAP ON INVESTMENT RULES
Luxembourg, the main home for one of Europe's most popular
investment products, is to be singled out as a regulatory weak
link in an unusually undiplomatic European Commission proposal.
link.reuters.com/vum37s
US REGULATOR POINTS FINGER OVER FREDDIE AND FANNIE
The U.S. regulator overseeing state-controlled home loan
financiers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac has said the companies are
being pushed to accept losses to keep big U.S. banks from
writing down their holdings. link.reuters.com/wum37s
OUTGOING FSA ENFORCER SAYS WATCHDOGS NEED MORE BITE
UK financial watchdogs should step up penalties and tackle a
wider range of fraud cases to make sure the London's financial
district continues to take the law seriously, Margaret Cole, a
top Financial Services Authority official, has urged as she
prepares to leave for the private sector. link.reuters.com/xum37s
UK'S ROYAL MAIL TO DELIVER IPO IN 2013
Britain's coalition government aims to begin the
privatisation of Royal Mail by selling or floating at
least part of it in autumn 2013 if the state-owned postal
operator's finances continue to improve. link.reuters.com/zum37s
SPAIN'S CAIXABANK SET TO BID FOR CIVICA
Caixabank, the listed arm of the Barcelona-based savings
bank La Caixa, is poised to announce a bid as early as Monday to
take over its smaller rival Banca Civica in the latest move to
restructure Spain's financial sector, according to executives
from both banks. link.reuters.com/bym37s
SWEDISH OIL GROUP SVENSKA UP FOR SALE
Mohammed Hussein al-Amoudi, the Saudi billionaire, has put
Swedish oil explorer Svenska Petroleum up for sale in
a deal that could raise $2 billion. link.reuters.com/cym37s
IAG WEIGHS ITS NORTH ATLANTIC OPTIONS
The owner of British Airways, IAG, is close to
appointing an adviser to help safeguard its north Atlantic joint
venture with American Airlines. link.reuters.com/dym37s
($1 = 0.6304 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)