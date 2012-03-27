Financial Times

GOLDMAN EYES ELECTRONIC BOND TRADING

Goldman Sachs is considering how to roll out electronic trading technology to its fixed income business - one of its biggest revenue generators - as it prepares for new regulation. link.reuters.com/rar37s

BUMI BOARD DISPUTE NEARS RESOLUTION

London-listed Bumi is expected to announce changes to the board and management that will see financier Nat Rothschild step down as co-chairman of the Indonesian coal miner he created in 2010. link.reuters.com/sar37s

CAMERON BOWS IN CASH FOR ACCESS ROW

British Prime Minister David Cameron has been forced to reveal the names of Conservative party donors invited to dinners at his official residences as pressure grows for an independent inquiry into the "cash for access" affair. link.reuters.com/tar37s

JEFFERIES TO SET UP EUROPE FINANCING ARM

Jefferies is looking to set up a corporate lending business in Europe as the fast-growing U.S. investment bank seeks to grab market share from retrenching rivals. link.reuters.com/var37s

FED DOUBTS BIG US JOBLESS FALLS WILL LAST

Rapid recent falls in U.S. unemployment may prove to be a one-off unless economic growth picks up, Ben Bernanke, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, warned on Monday. link.reuters.com/war37s

HUEWEI SEEKS TO OVERTURN AUSTRALIAN BAN

Huawei, the world's second-largest network equipment vendor by sales, aims to convince the Australian government with generous security measures to revert a ban on the Chinese company from a large broadband project. link.reuters.com/xar37s

EMBRAER AIMS FOR SECOND SHOT AT US JET CONTRACT

Embraer said it expects a cancelled U.S. Air Force contract for light attack aircraft to be re-tendered "within weeks" in a deal seen as crucial to the defence ambitions of the Brazilian aircraft producer. link.reuters.com/zar37s

EASYJET OFFERS EXIT-ROW SEATS FOR 12 STG

Seats in the exit rows of some EasyJet flights will cost 12 pounds from April as the no-frills airline seeks to attract customers reluctant to take part in the boarding-time melee of budget flying. link.reuters.com/ber37s

($1 = 0.6275 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)