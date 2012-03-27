Financial Times
GOLDMAN EYES ELECTRONIC BOND TRADING
Goldman Sachs is considering how to roll out
electronic trading technology to its fixed income business - one
of its biggest revenue generators - as it prepares for new
regulation. link.reuters.com/rar37s
BUMI BOARD DISPUTE NEARS RESOLUTION
London-listed Bumi is expected to announce changes to the
board and management that will see financier Nat Rothschild step
down as co-chairman of the Indonesian coal miner he created in
2010. link.reuters.com/sar37s
CAMERON BOWS IN CASH FOR ACCESS ROW
British Prime Minister David Cameron has been forced to
reveal the names of Conservative party donors invited to dinners
at his official residences as pressure grows for an independent
inquiry into the "cash for access" affair. link.reuters.com/tar37s
JEFFERIES TO SET UP EUROPE FINANCING ARM
Jefferies is looking to set up a corporate lending
business in Europe as the fast-growing U.S. investment bank
seeks to grab market share from retrenching rivals. link.reuters.com/var37s
FED DOUBTS BIG US JOBLESS FALLS WILL LAST
Rapid recent falls in U.S. unemployment may prove to be a
one-off unless economic growth picks up, Ben Bernanke, chairman
of the U.S. Federal Reserve, warned on Monday. link.reuters.com/war37s
HUEWEI SEEKS TO OVERTURN AUSTRALIAN BAN
Huawei, the world's second-largest network
equipment vendor by sales, aims to convince the Australian
government with generous security measures to revert a ban on
the Chinese company from a large broadband project. link.reuters.com/xar37s
EMBRAER AIMS FOR SECOND SHOT AT US JET CONTRACT
Embraer said it expects a cancelled U.S. Air
Force contract for light attack aircraft to be re-tendered
"within weeks" in a deal seen as crucial to the defence
ambitions of the Brazilian aircraft producer. link.reuters.com/zar37s
EASYJET OFFERS EXIT-ROW SEATS FOR 12 STG
Seats in the exit rows of some EasyJet flights will
cost 12 pounds from April as the no-frills airline seeks to
attract customers reluctant to take part in the boarding-time
melee of budget flying. link.reuters.com/ber37s
($1 = 0.6275 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)