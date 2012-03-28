Financial Times

NEWS CORP FACING A FRESH PHONE HACKING STORM

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp was on Tuesday facing a fresh barrage of allegations over its business practices after an Australian newspaper released 14,000 emails concerning one of the group's security subsidiaries. link.reuters.com/dyv37s

ABU DHABI EYE $15 BILLION INJECTION INTO RBS

Abu Dhabi has discussed a 10 billion pounds ($15.97 billion)investment into Royal Bank of Scotland, as part of a complex transaction that would help pave the way for the government's eventual exit. link.reuters.com/fyv37s

SHUVALOV DEAL HIGHLIGHTS KREMLIN BUSINESS LINKS

The family of Igor Shuvalov, Russia's first deputy prime minister, bought nearly $18 million in Gazprom shares through an offshore company as the government prepared to liberalise share trading, a reform which greatly increased their market value, documents show. link.reuters.com/gyv37s

PROBE LAUNCHED INTO INSURANCE SALES CLAIM

The Ministry of Justice has launched an investigation into claims management companies following a glut of invalid compensation claims filed on behalf of consumers allegedly mis-sold personal protection insurance (PPI). link.reuters.com/hyv37s

BUMI GOVERNANCE PROBLEMS 'PUT TO BED'

The new chairman of Bumi has insisted that the London-listed miner is working through the corporate governance issues that have blighted the company's share price over the past five months and expects no more public rows. link.reuters.com/jyv37s

OIL FUTURES SPARK DEBATE ON $100 LEVEL

Oil contracts for delivery in three to five years' time are trading at their biggest ever discount to spot prices, prompting a debate about whether the era of triple-digit oil prices will be a short-term phenomenon. link.reuters.com/kyv37s

MF GLOBAL WON PRAISE FOR RISK HANDLING

The consultancy Promontory Financial found that MF Global had a "robust enterprise-wide risk management" programme in early 2011, five months before the U.S. broker-dealer's high exposure to European debt led to its bankruptcy. link.reuters.com/myv37s

CVC PREPARES TO REFINANCE FORMULA 1 LOAN

CVC Capital Partners is lining up a refinancing of its Formula One acquisition loan in a deal that will enable the private equity group to pay itself a dividend of about $1 billion from the operating profits of the motor racing series. link.reuters.com/nyv37s

($1 = 0.6263 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)