NEWS CORP FACING A FRESH PHONE HACKING STORM
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp was on Tuesday facing a
fresh barrage of allegations over its business practices after
an Australian newspaper released 14,000 emails concerning one of
the group's security subsidiaries. link.reuters.com/dyv37s
ABU DHABI EYE $15 BILLION INJECTION INTO RBS
Abu Dhabi has discussed a 10 billion pounds ($15.97
billion)investment into Royal Bank of Scotland, as part
of a complex transaction that would help pave the way for the
government's eventual exit. link.reuters.com/fyv37s
SHUVALOV DEAL HIGHLIGHTS KREMLIN BUSINESS LINKS
The family of Igor Shuvalov, Russia's first deputy prime
minister, bought nearly $18 million in Gazprom shares
through an offshore company as the government prepared to
liberalise share trading, a reform which greatly increased their
market value, documents show. link.reuters.com/gyv37s
PROBE LAUNCHED INTO INSURANCE SALES CLAIM
The Ministry of Justice has launched an investigation into
claims management companies following a glut of invalid
compensation claims filed on behalf of consumers allegedly
mis-sold personal protection insurance (PPI). link.reuters.com/hyv37s
BUMI GOVERNANCE PROBLEMS 'PUT TO BED'
The new chairman of Bumi has insisted that the
London-listed miner is working through the corporate governance
issues that have blighted the company's share price over the
past five months and expects no more public rows. link.reuters.com/jyv37s
OIL FUTURES SPARK DEBATE ON $100 LEVEL
Oil contracts for delivery in three to five years' time are
trading at their biggest ever discount to spot prices,
prompting a debate about whether the era of triple-digit oil
prices will be a short-term phenomenon. link.reuters.com/kyv37s
MF GLOBAL WON PRAISE FOR RISK HANDLING
The consultancy Promontory Financial found that MF Global
had a "robust enterprise-wide risk management"
programme in early 2011, five months before the U.S.
broker-dealer's high exposure to European debt led to its
bankruptcy. link.reuters.com/myv37s
CVC PREPARES TO REFINANCE FORMULA 1 LOAN
CVC Capital Partners is lining up a refinancing of its
Formula One acquisition loan in a deal that will enable the
private equity group to pay itself a dividend of about $1
billion from the operating profits of the motor racing series. link.reuters.com/nyv37s
($1 = 0.6263 British pounds)
