INVESTMENT BANKS SUFFERING AS M&A STALLS
Investment banks face the prospect of another disappointing
year as companies put off dealmaking, depressing fees for the
first quarter of 2012 to their lowest level for three years. link.reuters.com/vuh47s
FSA THREATENS ACTION ON INVESTMENT BANKS
The Financial Services Authority is threatening regulatory
action against several investment banks after it discovered
shortfalls in their anti-bribery controls. link.reuters.com/wuh47s
UK'S OSBORNE PLANS SPENDING TEST FOR LABOUR
British finance minister George Osborne will challenge
Labour to match a detailed coalition programme of cuts
stretching into the middle of the next parliament in an attempt
to "finish the job" of eliminating the structural budget deficit
by 2017. link.reuters.com/xuh47s
LEVERAGED US IPO ATTRACT INTEREST
Investors in U.S. initial public offerings are showing
greater appetite for companies with high levels of debt, which
could lead to more private equity-owned companies being floated.
link.reuters.com/zuh47s
APPLE TO CORRECT CHINESE FACTORY VIOLATIONS
Apple and its major supplier Foxconn have agreed to
make improvements in working conditions in Chinese factories
after an audit by the independent Fair Labor Association
uncovered multiple abuses. link.reuters.com/byh47s
BLACKBERRY SALES TUMBLE FOR RIM
Sales of BlackBerry smartphones fell dramatically in the
latest quarter, with the resignation of Jim Balsillie, the
company's former co-chief executive and major shareholder, from
the board of Research In Motion underscoring the crisis
at the device maker. link.reuters.com/cyh47s
WORLD BANK JOB FAVOURITE 'LACKS EXPERTISE'
The U.S. candidate to head the World Bank, Jim Yong Kim,
lacks the "appropriate development credentials" to do the job
properly, one of his chief rivals for the position said in an
interview with the Financial Times. link.reuters.com/dyh47s
COMMODITY HEDGE FUNDS RETURNS FALTER
Commodity hedge funds are sitting on disappointing returns
for the first quarter in spite of one of the biggest monthly
rallies in crude oil in years and falling market volatility. link.reuters.com/fyh47s
CO-OP WARNS OVER LLOYDS BRANCHES DEAL
The Co-operative Group gave the strongest signal
yet that its talks to buy 630 branches from Lloyds Banking Group
could unravel after it warned there were still
significant regulatory hurdles to overcome. link.reuters.com/gyh47s
($1 = 0.6285 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)