Financial Times
FERROVIAL IN TALKS TO BUY 3I'S ENTERPRISE
3i, the UK's largest listed private equity group, is
in advanced talks with Ferrovial, the Spanish
infrastructure company, to sell off Enterprise, a support
services company, sources close to the situation said. link.reuters.com/pys97s
MINING INDUSTRY BRACED FOR PULLBACK
The mining industry is braced for a pullback in investment
spending as the biggest companies reassess their capital
expenditure plans amid escalating cost pressures and an
uncertain growth outlook. link.reuters.com/qys97s
BARCLAYS OFFERS US ONLINE SAVINGS ACCOUNT
Barclays is moving into the U.S. retail banking
market for the first time in decades, with the launch of an
online savings account designed to secure cheaper and more
stable funding for planned growth in its international credit
card business. link.reuters.com/rys97s
BRITAIN TO BOLSTER INVESTORS' SAY ON PAY
Plans to give shareholders more power over boardroom pay
will be given centre stage in the Queen's Speech, as highly paid
executives face another week of lambasting from shareholders. link.reuters.com/sys97s
ENRC EXPLORES WAY TO MEND PERFORMANCE
Eurasian Natural Resources Corp is considering
options to improve the Kazakh miner's poor stock market
performance, including bringing in a partner or spinning off
some of its riskier assets. link.reuters.com/tys97s
HGCAPITAL PUTS UP MERCURY PHARMA FOR SALE
Mercury Pharma, the generic drugs group previously known as
Goldshield, has been put up for sale by its private equity owner
less than 2 1/2 years after its acquisition. link.reuters.com/vys97s
NATIONAL EXPRESS EYES ROUTE INTO GERMANY
National Express plans to launch intercity services
in Germany if the market opens to private operators, which the
UK-listed transport group hopes could happen within a year. link.reuters.com/wys97s
($1 = 0.6189 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)